Woodbridge, VA - If you build it, he will come...That's what the Potomac Nationals have promised for their Saturday, August 10th game against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) at Northwest Federal Field. A celebration of the classic baseball film Field of Dreams, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer, will bring a special appearance from actor Dwier Brown as well as a John Kinsella bobblehead.

P-Nats players and coaches will wear special Field of Dreams jerseys, which feature cornstalks like the titular field from the film. The jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union, will be sold at silent auction during the game, and the winners will take home the game-used, autographed collectibles at the end of the night. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Special Olympics Virginia.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a John Kinsella bobblehead courtesy of Northwest Federal Credit Union. The actor who played John Kinsella, Dwier Brown, will be on hand to sign autographs as part of the 2019 Legends Autograph Series, also presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union. "Go the distance" and arrive early, because all celebrity autograph signings at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium are free to fans on a first-come, first-served basis, with lines beginning as soon as gates open.

Anyone with the last name "Kinsella," or with "Moonlight" as part of their legal name can get two free reserved tickets to the Saturday night matchup.

With corn stalks at the gates, around the ballpark, a corn shucking contest, and a "guess how many corn kernels are in a jar," game, fans will feel like they've been placed in the rolling fields of the Midwest.

Parents and children are welcome to "Have a Catch" on the field after the game. Fans will be enveloped in Field of Dreams music, video board clips, and sound effects, as the P-Nats transform Northwest Federal Field.

Stick around after the game for a fireworks show, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP. The P-Nats are known for having the best fireworks show in the area, so don't miss out!

