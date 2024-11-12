Atlanta STUNS Messi & Miami: MLS Playoff Reactions!

November 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The most shocking upset in MLS history just happened.....there was a 34 point difference between Atlanta United and inter Miami in their regular season standings...Atlanta United had a 10% chance of making the playoffs on the final day of the season....Miami had set the record for most points in a regular season while ATL sold their 2 best attacking players midseason.....and MIAMI lost....NOT ONCE, BUT TWICE!

Last year FC Cincinnati won the Supporters Shield and were led by one of the best individual seasons from Luciano Acosta....this year they looked to be even better having signed free agent Miles Robinson, a motivated Matt Miazga after last season flaming out of the playoffs at home against the eventual winner their Rivals Columbus Crew.....they won 15 of their first 22 games in MLS and that streak ended with a 6-1 victory over Inter Miami and looked to be potential Supporter's Shield winners back to back....then Miazga got hurt and the season started to spiral winning only 3 of their last 12 games....with Luciano Acosta only contributing to 7 goals in that span.

MLS Cup playoffs return on Apple TV on November 23rd with the Hudson River Derby....at 5:30pm when NYCFC host the New York Red Bulls followed by the marque matchup....LAFC hosting Seattle Sounders 2 teams that have defined the Western Conference for the last 4 or 5 seasons but the Sounders have lost all 3 against them in 2024 giving up 8 goals while only scoring 1.....10:30pmET on November 23rd will they get revenge??? This and Sunday doubleheader with Orlando hosting Atlanta and the Galaxy playing MNUFC.....all on Apple TV app.

