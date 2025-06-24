Sports stats

WNBA Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The #6 Dallas Wings take down the #2 Atlanta Dream 68-55 at home behind Arike Ogunbowale's 21 PTS, 4 AST, and 2 STL

