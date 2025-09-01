Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2025

Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream end the game on a 17-2 run to defeat the Connecticut Sun 93-76

Rhyne Howard led the charge with 23 PTS & 4 3PM, while Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon added in 17 PTS each!

