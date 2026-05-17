Ashley Sanchez's Hot Streak Continues

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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She makes no mistakes in finding the back of the net here for her 6th goal of the season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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