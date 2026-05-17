NWSL North Carolina Courage

Ashley Sanchez's Hot Streak Continues

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video


She makes no mistakes in finding the back of the net here for her 6th goal of the season!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026


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