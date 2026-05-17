As They Say, Bend It Like Manaka
Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Second Sellout - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC Falls to North Carolina Courage, 4-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- NC Courage Sell out Back-To-Back Matches for First Time in Club History - North Carolina Courage
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. Orlando Pride - Denver Summit FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits the In-Form Utah Royals FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at North Carolina Courage - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Denver Summit on Victory+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Expansion Side Denver Summit on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Legacy Extend Unbeaten Streak to Five Games with 1-1 Tie at Bay FC - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Sell out Back-To-Back Matches for First Time in Club History
- NC Courage Host Chicago Stars for Star Wars Night
- NC Courage Remove Olivia Wingate from Season-Ending Injury List
- Late Goal Sees Courage Suffer First Road Loss Of 2026
- NC Courage Travel to Orlando for Friday Night Showdown with Pride