Argos Nominees for 2024 CFL Awards Announced

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today the team winners for the 2024 CFL Awards. The players were selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

East and West Division winners will be announced on October 31, 2024.

The 2024 CFL Awards will be handed out on Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Vancouver during Grey Cup week.

Toronto's nominees include:

Most Outstanding Player: Ka'Deem Carey

Carey, in his first season in Toronto, currently sits third in CFL rushing yards with 1,060 and first in touchdowns among running backs with seven. Carey is 28 yards shy of his career high with one game remaining (1,088 in 2022 with Calgary). The five-year CFL veteran ranks second in the CFL with 30 rushes of at least 10 yards and sits third in yards per rush with 5.5 (minimum 100 carries). The Arizona product has also added 37 receptions for 356 yards and another major through the air. He is the Argos fifth leading receiver and is fourth in receptions.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Ryan Hunter

Hunter earns his first team award after joining the Argos during the 2022 season. The 2023 CFL All-Star has solidified an offensive line helping clear lanes for the league's leading rushing unit at 123.9 yards per game. The Bowling Green product has started all 17 games this season and aided an offense that sits atop the CFL averaging 28.5 points per game. He has started multiple games at guard and tackle in 2024.

Most Outstanding Canadian: Lirim Hajrullahu

Hajrullahu is having a career year in 2024. His 52 field goals made, 92.9 field goal percentage, and 190 points are the best in his seven CFL seasons. Those numbers also rank second in the CFL. The Western University graduate sits three field goals shy of tying an Argo record (Lance Chomyc) for field goals made in a season (55). The two-time division all-star (2016, 2019) has now been nominated as his team's Most Outstanding Canadian three times (2014, 2016 and 2023).

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DaShaun Amos

Amos has amassed five interceptions (third most in the league), 25 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in 17 games started for the Boatmen. The third-year Argo and sixth-year pro has turned those five picks into 131 return yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, which ranks second in the CFL. The one-time all-star (2019) has helped anchor a defense that is second in the league in opponent net offense (349.0).

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Janarion Grant

Grant ranks first in the CFL in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (3), sits second in kick return average (24.4) and third in kick return yards (1,000). He also ran back a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown. The Rutgers product has had the fifth-best punt return season in Argos history and is one punt return touchdown shy of Javon Leake's record set last season.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Makai Polk

Polk is having an outstanding rookie campaign with the Boatmen hauling in 55 receptions for 902 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. His yardage total is third most amongst rookies and 12th most in the CFL. The Mississippi State product averages 16.4 yards per reception, good for second in the league (min. 20 receptions).

