2024 Tiger-Cats Team Awards Announced

The Canadian Football League unveiled team award winners Wednesday, including the six Tiger-Cats selections.

*Indicates unanimous selection

Most Outstanding Player - QB Bo Levi Mitchell*

Mitchell, 34, earns his fourth Most Outstanding Player nomination (2015, 2016, 2018, and 2024) and first with the Tiger-Cats, while he has taken home CFL Most Outstanding Player honours on two occasions (2016, 2018). The Katy, Texas native has played in 17 games for the Tiger-Cats, completing 395 of 578 pass attempts while posting a league-leading 5,026 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player - DB Jamal Peters

Peters, 27, has started 14 games at boundary corner this season for the Tiger-Cats, registering 41 total tackles, 38 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns and a team-leading four interceptions. The Bassfield, Mississippi native earns his first career Most Outstanding Defensive Player nomination in his third season in the CFL. Peters was also named to the CFL Honour Roll for Week 3 earlier this season.

Most Outstanding Canadian - WR Kiondré Smith

Smith, 24, has started all 17 games at receiver for the Tiger-Cats and has posted career-highs in receptions (71), receiving yards (881), receiving touchdowns (six) and targets (102). The Markham, Ontario native ranks second on the Tiger-Cats in receiving touchdowns, third in targets and receptions, and fourth in receiving yards. This is Smith's first Most Outstanding Canadian nomination of his career.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman - OL Brandon Revenberg

Revenberg, 31, has started all 17 games at left guard for the Tiger-Cats and earns his fourth consecutive Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nomination (2021-24) and fifth overall (2018). The Essex, Ontario native has also been the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman on three occasions (2018, 2021, 2022). Revenberg was named to the CFL's Honour Roll in Weeks 1 and 15 earlier this season.

Most Outstanding Special Teams - K Marc Liegghio

Liegghio, 27, has played in all 17 games this season for the Tiger-Cats and has converted 39 of his 44 field goal attempts (88.6%) and 37 of his 38 convert attempts (97.4%) with a long of 55 yards. This is the first career Most Outstanding Special Teams nomination for the Woodbridge, Ontario native after being named to the CFL's Honour Roll in Week 16.

Most Outstanding Rookie - WR Shemar Bridges*

Bridges, 26, suited up in 15 games for the Tiger-Cats this season and registered 83 receptions for 933 yards with four touchdowns. The Jacksonville, Florida native leads the Tiger-Cats in receptions and ranks second in targets (120), third in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns. His 83 receptions established a new Tiger-Cats franchise record for receptions by a first-year player, previously set by Jalen Saunders (76) in 2017.

The winners were selected by each team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team's Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and Most Outstanding Rookie.

Team award winners will now move on to a second round of voting to determine division finalists, which will be announced on October 31. The East and West Division nominees will go head-to-head in Vancouver during the sold-out CFL Awards on Thursday, November 14, as part of the Grey Cup Festival. CFL ON TSN fan-favourites Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall will host the evening ceremony from the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Viewers can tune in via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

