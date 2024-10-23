The 2024 Roughrider Player Award Nominees Are...

The Roughrider nominees for the 2024 CFL Awards have been announced with four Roughriders being recognized. In this first ballot, Football Reporters of Canada representatives from each CFL city plus the respective head coach submitted votes for the six categories. Voters were asked to select players from their local CFL club who, through on-field performance excellence, best represent the award titles. The West Division nominees will be announced on October 31st and the CFL Awards presented by Securian Canada will be awarded on Thursday, November 14th during the Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' team nominees are:

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER> MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER>MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER*

There is no better word than outstanding to describe the season Rolan Milligan Jr. is having for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, so much so that he has been unanimously nominated as such in three separate categories. That feat has been achieved on just three other occasions in Roughrider history.

A leader on defence and a noted ballhawk, opposing quarterbacks must always account for Milligan Jr. as he's always ready to make a play on the football. Milligan Jr. is responsible for 111 defensive plays this season, ranking fourth in the CFL (and first among non-linebackers). He has made a league-leading eight interceptions (sixth all-time in Rider history) and if he's not picking it off, he's knocking it down, registering 10 pass deflections, the second-highest total in the CFL. With one regular season game remaining, Milligan Jr. has also made 71 defensives tackles, including two for a loss. In addition to his many accomplishments on defence, Milligan Jr. is also an impact player on special teams, ranking second in the CFL and first on the team with 20 special teams tackles.

The Florida native was named the top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17, and the top special teams player for the month of June.

Milligan Jr. is the first defensive back to receive the Roughriders' Most Outstanding Player nomination since 1980 (when Ken McEachern was honoured for the second consecutive year) and the first defensive starter to be nominated as the Roughriders' Most Outstanding Special Teams Player since 2014 (Tristan Jackson).

SAMUEL EMILUS

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN

Picking up right where he left off in 2023, receiver Samuel Emilus will represent the Roughriders as their nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian for the second straight season. It is a fitting feat given he has also just recorded a second straight 1,000-yard season, becoming just the third Canadian receiver in Rider history to reach that milestone in consecutive years.

For highlight reel catches, fans can look no further than Emilus, who makes dynamic plays every time he touches the football. He is consistent deep threat, notching six of the Roughriders' past eight receptions of 50 yards or more (dating back to 2023). In 2024, he has caught seven passes for 30 yards or greater including a sensational 88-yard touchdown against Edmonton in Week 18 to help the team clinch a playoff spot. His four receptions of 50-plus yards are the Riders' most in a regular season since 2002 (Derick Armstrong).

This season, the Quebec native has 1,064 yards and five touchdowns on 87 receptions (the latter total placing him fourth in the league) and ranks second in the CFL in yards after catch with an eye-popping 439. He hit more than 100 yards in a game twice this season, including a 161-yard game in Week 6 in B.C. where he caught two receptions for over 50 yards, for the 16th time in Rider history.

Emilus is the first repeat nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian since Scott Schultz (2005 and 2006).

LOGAN FERLAND

MOST OUTSTANDING LINEMAN*

It was a year of constant change on the Roughriders' offensive line due to injury, but Logan Ferland was a pillar of consistency. The Saskatchewan native has suited up for all 17 regular season games in 2024 and has shown incredible tenacity and versatility, playing every position along the line except left guard this season, sometimes being required to make the change mid-game.

Ferland was the opening-day starter at right guard, where he made 11 starts, but didn't miss a beat when he was pressed into action at right tackle (one start) and most recently at centre where he has started the last five games and helped the Riders go 4-1. He was named the top offensive lineman for the month of July by Pro Football Focus and was the top-rated offensive lineman in Week 6.

Although the Roughriders have encountered injury-related adversity on the offensive line, Ferland is the leader of a unit that has allowed just 32 sacks (the fewest allowed among West Division playoff teams). His play has contributed to Saskatchewan also leading all playoff-bound West Division teams in points scored (466), offensive touchdowns (40), touchdown passes (26), passer efficiency (99.7) and net offence (364.2 yards/game). For its efforts, the offensive line was awarded top marks by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 7, 13 and 16.

The 27-year-old Ferland is one of just three Roughrider offensive linemen to be nominated Most Outstanding Lineman at least three years in a row. He joins a proud tradition of Saskatchewan linemen having earned every team nomination since 2017.

TREVOR REID

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE

Trevor Reid joined the Roughriders and made an immediate impact, picking up the CFL game as a raw rookie and becoming the opening-day starter at left tackle, locking down the quarterback's blindside all season long.

Despite many personnel changes along the offensive line, Reid didn't miss a beat, starting and playing in all 17 regular season games this season alongside teammate Logan Ferland. Reid has played an integral part in the Roughriders' offensive success this season, and like Ferland, contributed to Saskatchewan leading all playoff-bound West Division teams in points scored (466), offensive touchdowns (40), touchdown passes (26), passer efficiency (99.7) and net offence (364.2 yards /game). The offensive line was awarded top marks by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 7, 13 and 16.

Reid and the Riders offensive line have also excelled in pass protection, allowing only 32 sacks this season (fewest among playoff-bound West Division teams).

The Georgia native is just the sixth Roughriders offensive lineman to earn the Most Outstanding Rookie nomination since its introduction in 1972. The last Rider offensive lineman to receive the team award was Xavier Fulton in 2012.

*denotes unanimous selection

