Players of the Year 2024: Beverette Honored

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Canadian Football League announced the team award winners on Wednesday. The CFL Awards presented by Securian Canada will take place during Grey Cup Week on November 14, 2024 in Vancouver.

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette was unanimously voted the Alouettes' Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the 2024 season.

Here's the list of honorees:

Most Outstanding Player: Tyrice Beverette*

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Tyrice Beverette

Most Outstanding Canadian: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Pier-Olivier Lestage

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: James Letcher Jr.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku

*Unanimous decision.

Most Outstanding Player and Defensive Player: Tyrice Beverette

The linebacker has started every game this season. He leads the CFL with 107 defensive plays and four forced fumbles, ranking fourth with 98 defensive tackles. The 29-year-old has added four sacks, two interceptions, six knockdowns, and one fumble recovery.

Most Outstanding Canadian: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

The 28-year-old has put together an outstanding first season in the nest. The Southeastern Louisiana University alum recorded 36 defensive tackles and five more on special teams. He has also added seven sacks and forced one fumble.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Pier-Olivier Lestage

His brilliance within the offensive line allowed quarterbacks Davis Alexander and Cody Fajardo to have more time to locate receiver Tyson Philpot, who achieved an impressive total of 786 yards in just nine games before getting injured. Receivers Cole Spieker (752 yards, seven touchdowns) and Charleston Rambo (803 yards, four touchdowns) also benefited from solid protection from the offensive line, enabling them to make several catches after accurate passes. It's no surprise that they managed to rise among the elite in the CFL.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: James Letcher Jr.

The 25-year-old kick-returner has enjoyed considerable success this season with the Alouettes. In 17 games, he ranks second in the CFL with 1,112 yards on kickoffs and 924 yards on punts. The speedster, originally from Kansas City, MO, also scored two touchdowns on returns and leads the league with 2,329 combined yards.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Geoffrey Cantin-Arku

The Lévis, Quebec native, who was Alouettes' first-round pick in 2024, turned heads in his first season in the CFL. He was in uniform for every game this season and he was able to make an immediate impact on the field. He recorded 33 defensive tackles and five more on special teams, as well as five sacks and one interception.

The players were selected by the voting members of the Canadian Football Writers Association (CFWA) and by CFL head coaches.

