Als Sign Two Receivers

April 1, 2025

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday the signing of American receivers Cam Johnson and Sean Ryan. They are both coming from the NFL and are signed through the 2026 season.

Johnson (6'0'', 202 lbs) finished his collegiate career at Northwestern University where he caught 54 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns over 13 games.

In 2022, the native of Nashville, TN played at Arizona State where he made 10 catches for 84 yards. From 2018-2021, he played for the Vanderbilt University Commodores. In 37 games, he caught 90 balls for 1,233 yards and 10 majors.

The 25-year-old spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and attended training camp with the Carolina Panthers.

Ryan (6'3'', 200 lbs) had 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season at Temple University. He transferred to West Virginia for his sophomore season with the Mountaineers. The 26-year-old had 19 catches for 219 yards and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team. During the 2020 season, he hauled in 25 catches for 264 yards and then had a career year in 2021 with 25 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one catch in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota. Ryan transferred to Rutgers University for his fifth and final year. As a senior for the Scarlet Knights, he had a team-leading 440 receiving yards, 26 catches and three majors.

In 2023 and 2024 he was part of the Baltimore Ravens.

