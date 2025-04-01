Roughriders Set to Host Coors Light Training Camp at USask Through 2027

April 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce that the Club will return to Saskatoon for Coors Light Training Camp under a new three-year agreement with the University of Saskatchewan.

For going on 30 seasons*, the Club has made the Bridge City its home for the month of May, conducting practices at Griffiths Stadium and providing a unique opportunity to connect with fans in central and northern Saskatchewan. This new contract ensures that tradition will continue through 2027.

"We are always pleased to welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to our campus for their training camp," said Wade Epp, Associate Vice-President, Campus Operations at USask. "From staying with us and eating with us to showcasing and honing their skills on our fields, the Riders become part of our campus community every year. Watching the team practice has become a tradition for our surrounding community, and we are privileged to showcase everything our university has to offer."

"For years, the university community and the Huskies football team have provided us with exceptional support, ensuring we have everything we need to have a successful camp," said Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day. "Training Camp is a foundational part of the football season, and we couldn't be happier to be returning to Saskatoon where year after year our fans welcome us back with open arms."

Coors Light Training Camp will begin when the rookies take the field from May 7 to 9, with main camp kicking off on Sunday, May 11. Practices will run at Griffiths Stadium through the first preseason game before the team returns to Regina and its home at Mosaic Stadium on May 25 for the final week of camp. A detailed training camp schedule will be released in May.

* Training camp was first held at Griffiths Stadium in 1972 and went on to be held there again in the following seasons 1982-89, 1990-92, 1995, 1997-99, 2000-02, 2013-19, 2022-24.

