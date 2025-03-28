Alouettes to Pick 5th in First Round of CFL Draft
March 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will pick fifth overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, which will take place on April 29th.
The Als initially had the seventh overall pick but moved up two spots as the British Columbia Lions exceeded the salary cap and the Edmonton Elks used their selection in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.
The Alouettes moved up one spot in the second round because the Lions were penalized for going over the cap.
5th overall - 1st round
14th overall - 2nd round
23rd overall - 3rd round (from B.C.)
26th overall - 3rd round
35th overall - 4th round
44th overall - 5th round
53rd overall - 6th round
62nd overall - 7th round
70th overall - 8th round
Here is a look at the draft order for the first two rounds:
First Round
1. Calgary
2. Hamilton
3. Ottawa
4. Saskatchewan
5. Montreal
6. Winnipeg
7. Toronto
8. Calgary
*Only eight picks in the first round because Edmonton claimed a player in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.
Second Round
1. Hamilton
2. Edmonton
3. BC
4. Ottawa
5. Saskatchewan
6. Montreal
7. Winnipeg
8. Toronto
9. Calgary
10. Winnipeg
11. BC
