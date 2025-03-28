Alouettes to Pick 5th in First Round of CFL Draft

March 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will pick fifth overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, which will take place on April 29th.

The Als initially had the seventh overall pick but moved up two spots as the British Columbia Lions exceeded the salary cap and the Edmonton Elks used their selection in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.

The Alouettes moved up one spot in the second round because the Lions were penalized for going over the cap.

5th overall - 1st round

14th overall - 2nd round

23rd overall - 3rd round (from B.C.)

26th overall - 3rd round

35th overall - 4th round

44th overall - 5th round

53rd overall - 6th round

62nd overall - 7th round

70th overall - 8th round

Here is a look at the draft order for the first two rounds:

First Round

1. Calgary

2. Hamilton

3. Ottawa

4. Saskatchewan

5. Montreal

6. Winnipeg

7. Toronto

8. Calgary

*Only eight picks in the first round because Edmonton claimed a player in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.

Second Round

1. Hamilton

2. Edmonton

3. BC

4. Ottawa

5. Saskatchewan

6. Montreal

7. Winnipeg

8. Toronto

9. Calgary

10. Winnipeg

11. BC

