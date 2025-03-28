BC, Toronto, Saskatchewan and Ottawa Exceeded 2024 Salary Expenditure Cap
March 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa REDBLACKS exceeded the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Salary Expenditure Cap of $5.525 million in 2024.
In addition to being fined, the BC Lions will forfeit the highest of their first- and second-round selections (Nos. 3 and 9) in the 2025 CFL Draft due to the amount by which they exceeded the cap. BC retains its lower second-round selection (No. 11).
Per the CFL Constitution, the team with the highest waiver priority - in this instance, the Calgary Stampeders - have been awarded BC's forfeited picks as the final selections in the first two rounds - Nos. 8 and 17.
The Edmonton Elks do not hold a pick in the first round because they claimed Zach Mathis in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.
Winnipeg and BC hold the Nos. 18 and 19 selections, respectively, as a result of the National Snaps Reward System.
Ottawa, Saskatchewan and Toronto's violations of the 2024 Salary Expenditure Cap will result in fines.
The Revenue Growth-Sharing Model in the 2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement sees CFL gains above the Initial Baseline Revenue from the previous season triggering a revenue growth share with the CFL Players' Association. The 2024 campaign surpassed the threshold by $18 million, resulting in the 2025 Salary Expenditure Cap being set at $6,062,365 - an increase of $412,365 over the previously negotiated $5,650,000 figure.
2024 SALARY EXPENDITURE CAP OVERAGES
BC | $347,889
Toronto | $87,103
Saskatchewan | $40,121
Ottawa | $22,914
2025 CFL DRAFT - SELECTION ORDER
(Current to time of publication)
* Awarded as a result of BC exceeding the 2024 Salary Expenditure Cap
^ Awarded via the National Snaps Reward System
First Round
Calgary
Hamilton
Ottawa
Saskatchewan
Montreal
Winnipeg
Toronto
Calgary*
Note: Edmonton forfeited its first-round selection after claiming receiver Zach Mathis in the 2024 Supplemental Draft.
Second Round
Hamilton
Edmonton
BC
Ottawa
Saskatchewan
Montreal
Winnipeg
Toronto
Calgary*
Winnipeg ^
BC ^
