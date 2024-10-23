Elks Announce 2024 Team Awards

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks 2024 team awards were announced Wednesday, as the CFL unveiled the best from all nine CFL clubs this season.

The Elks list of nominees includes two unanimous selections, a repeat nominee from 2023, and a former East Division Most Outstanding Player in Eugene Lewis.

Joining Lewis as 2024 Elks award winners are Martez Ivey (Offensive Lineman), Nyles Morgan (Defensive), Kurleigh Gittens Jr (Canadian), Jake Julien (Special Teams), and Nick Anderson (Rookie).

Members of the Edmonton Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), along with Elks interim Head Coach Jarious Jackson submitted their votes in the six categories.

The players now move forward to the divisional round of voting, which will select each division's nominee in each category for the CFL Awards.

The league's best will then gather in Vancouver during Grey Cup week for the annual CFL Awards, presented by Centurian Canada, which will be hosted on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Vancouver Convention Centre and broadcast live on CFL+.

ELKS 2024 TEAM AWARD WINNERS

As selected by the Edmonton chapter of the FRC and Interim Head Coach Jarious Jackson

Player | WR - Geno Lewis

The 2022 East Division nominee for the CFL's Most Outstanding player has been his usual outstanding self in 2024. Lewis has recorded a touchdown in each of his last seven games heading into the final game of the season and currently paces all non-quarterbacks with 10 total touchdowns (nine receiving, one rushing). Lewis enters Friday's season finale against the Argonauts just 18 yards away from his third 1,000 yard season.

Defensive Player | LB - Nyles Morgan

The leader of the Elks defence, Morgan is coming off his second straight 100 tackle season as he enters Week 21 with a CFL leading 102 defensive tackles. Morgan is consistently around the ball, recording at least five tackles in 14 of 17 games this season - including performances of 11 and 12 tackles against Saskatchewan (Week 9) and B.C. (Week 4) respectively. Morgan, alongside fellow linebacker Nick Anderson, became just the third duo in CFL history to surpass 100 tackles in the same season, joining the 2022 Saskatchewan Roughriders (Larry Dean & Darnell Sankey) and 2016 B.C. Lions (Adam Bighill & Solomon Elimimian).

Offensive Lineman | OL - Martez Ivey

Ivey garners his second consecutive nomination as the Elks Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. He was a cornerstone in a rush offence that leads the CFL in yards per carry (5.9), and is just two yards behind the Argonauts for the CFL's rushing title (2,107 to 2,105). Ivey was named to the CFL's PFF Honour Roll in Weeks 10 & 14 while starting all 18 games for the club at left tackle.

Special Teams | P - Jake Julien

The Elks punter enters Friday night's game with an opportunity to set the CFL all-time record for punting average. The Barrie, Ont. product leads the CFL with a 54.1 punting average and has amassed 5,462 yards on 101 total punts. Julien was a unanimous choice for the award.

Canadian | WR - Kurleigh Gittens Jr

The 27-year-old receiver has rebounded strongly from a 2023 season where his campaign was cut short by a significant hip injury. Gittens Jr. leads the Elks in targets with 117, and his 85 receptions and five touchdowns both represent career highs. The Wilfrid Laurier product currently sits second on the team in receiving yards with 847 - good for fifth among National players - while his 85 catches rank fifth among all CFL pass catchers.

Rookie | LB - Nick Anderson

The rookie linebacker recorded one of the best defensive first years in Green and Gold history. The Tulane product currently sits second in the Canadian Football League in total tackles (106 - 101 defensive, 5 special teams) while recording three sacks and one interception. He enters the final game of the season 14 tackles behind Barrin Simpson's rookie defensive tackle record, and 10 total tackles behind Simpson's rookie record. Anderson was a unanimous choice for the award.

