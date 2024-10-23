Lemieux-Cardinal Added to Practice Roster
October 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:
Player signed to the practice roster
Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, (N), DL, Montreal
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 23, 2024
- Lemieux-Cardinal Added to Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Argos Nominees for 2024 CFL Awards Announced - Toronto Argonauts
- Elks Announce 2024 Team Awards - Edmonton Elks
- 2024 Tiger-Cats Team Awards Announced - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- The 2024 Roughrider Player Award Nominees Are... - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Players of the Year 2024: Beverette Honored - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Announce 2024 Award Nominees - Calgary Stampeders
- Double Nomination for McInnis as CFL Announces Team Award Winners - B.C. Lions
- Time to Shine: Team Award Winners Enter Spotlight - CFL
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce Team Award Winners - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Announce 2024 Team Award Winners - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.