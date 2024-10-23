Lemieux-Cardinal Added to Practice Roster

Montreal Alouettes

Lemieux-Cardinal Added to Practice Roster

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:

Player signed to the practice roster

Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, (N), DL, Montreal

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

