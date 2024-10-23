Time to Shine: Team Award Winners Enter Spotlight
October 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Six team award winners from each Canadian Football League (CFL) club are advancing to the next stage of voting on the road to the CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada.
"CFL Awards is an incredible evening of celebration, but it's also more," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "The awards are proof of what people can achieve through hard work and passion. We're thrilled to honour our players and we couldn't be prouder to have Securian Canada by our side, as we also look to inspire the next generation of CFL stars from coast to coast to coast."
The winners were selected by each team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team's Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and Most Outstanding Rookie.
Team award winners will now move on to a second round of voting to determine division finalists, which will be announced on October 31. The East and West Division nominees will go head-to-head in Vancouver during the sold-out CFL Awards on Thursday, November 14, as part of the Grey Cup Festival. CFL ON TSN fan-favourites Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall will host the evening ceremony from the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Viewers can tune in via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.
"We're proud to be this year's sponsor of the CFL Awards in addition to our ongoing agreement with the league as its official life insurance partner," said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. "These awards are a testament to the talent, discipline and excellence found today within the league. On behalf of the entire Securian Canada team, I'd like to congratulate all the selected players and wish them the best of luck in the next round."
Securian Canada's sponsorship of the awards is part of its ongoing commitment to championing excellence in football on and off the field. As part of its partnership with the league, Securian Canada is also the presenting sponsor of the CFL's Diversity in Football program. Every year, the program opens doors across the league for candidates from under-represented communities to learn, work and grow within the game they love.
The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally-acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in on CFL+.
2024 TEAM AWARD WINNERS
* Denotes a unanimous selection
Most Outstanding Player
BC | Justin McInnis
Edmonton | Eugene Lewis
Calgary | Reggie Begelton*
Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*
Winnipeg | Brady Oliveira*
Hamilton | Bo Levi Mitchell*
Toronto | Ka'Deem Carey
Ottawa | Justin Hardy*
Montreal | Tyrice Beverette*
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
BC | Garry Peters
Edmonton | Nyles Morgan
Calgary | Cameron Judge*
Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*
Winnipeg | Tyrell Ford
Hamilton | Jamal Peters
Toronto | DaShaun Amos
Ottawa | Michael Wakefield*
Montreal | Tyrice Beverette
Most Outstanding Canadian
BC | Justin McInnis*
Edmonton | Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
Calgary | Cameron Judge
Saskatchewan | Samuel Emilus
Winnipeg | Brady Oliveira*
Hamilton | Kiondré Smith
Toronto | Lirim Hajrullahu
Ottawa | Drew Desjarlais
Montreal | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
BC | Jarell Broxton*
Edmonton | Martez Ivey
Calgary | Sean McEwen
Saskatchewan | Logan Ferland*
Winnipeg | Stanley Bryant*
Hamilton | Brandon Revenberg
Toronto | Ryan Hunter
Ottawa | Drew Desjarlais
Montreal | Pier-Olivier Lestage
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
BC | Sean Whyte*
Edmonton | Jake Julien*
Calgary | René Paredes*
Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*
Winnipeg | Sergio Castillo*
Hamilton | Marc Liegghio
Toronto | Janarion Grant
Ottawa | Adarius Pickett
Montreal | James Letcher Jr.
Most Outstanding Rookie
BC | Ayinde Eley
Edmonton | Nick Anderson*
Calgary | Clarence Hicks
Saskatchewan | Trevor Reid
Winnipeg | Ontaria Wilson*
Hamilton | Shemar Bridges*
Toronto | Makai Polk
Ottawa | Kalil Pimpleton*
Montreal | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku
