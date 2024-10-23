RedBlacks Announce 2024 Team Award Winners

October 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have revealed their list of six team award winners for the 2024 season, who will advance to the next stage of voting, where divisional finalists for the 2024 CFL Awards presented by Securian Canada. will be determined.

The winners were determined by local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), alongside Head Coach Bob Dyce.

The full list is as follows:

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Receiver Justin Hardy*

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Defensive lineman Michael Wakefield*

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN: Offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER: Defensive back Adarius Pickett

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE: Receiver Kalil Pimpleton*

* - denotes unanimous selection

"We are very pleased that Justin, Mike, Drew, Adarius, and Kalil have been recognized for their performances this season," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "They have served as critical components of our football team both on and off the field, and have each played key roles in our success this year."

Hardy earns the honour on the back of a season in which he has fully emerged as one of the league's top receivers. The Washington, DC native has eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone for the second straight season, currently sitting at 1,343 (second in the CFL), with a league-leading 97 receptions in just 16 games. The 32-year-old's five touchdowns has him tied for fifth in the CFL, along with a career-high 13.8 yards per catch, and career-long 68-yard reception in Week 6 at Edmonton.

Wakefield picked up right where he left off after a career year in 2023, jumping to the top of the CFL sack race heading into the final week of the 2024 season. A product of Valdosta, Georgia, Wakefield has recorded a career-high eight sacks, tied for the league lead, and three forced fumbles that have him tied with Davion Taylor for first on the REDBLACKS, and second in the CFL. The 30-year-old veteran of seven seasons has also recorded 29 total tackles, closing in on his career best of 35.

Desjarlais has served as a pillar of the REDBLACKS offensive line since arriving in the nation's capital last season, taking home a pair of individual honours as the team's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Most Outstanding Canadian. The 27-year-old native of Belle River, Ontario has appeared in all 17 games for Ottawa, earning consistent top PFF marks, and helping to solidify the REDBLACKS in the trenches.

Pickett's first season in the nation's capital was cut short by an achilles injury, but the star defensive back made the most of his 13 games on both defence, and special teams. A product of Berkeley, California, Pickett served as an ace on the REDBLACKS' coverage units, recording 14 special teams tackles, and was on pace to eclipse his career high of 19. Named a captain heading into the season, the 28-year-old also racked up 52 defensive tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Pimpleton has suited up in seven games this season, adding an electric element to the REDBLACKS' offence. Despite the relatively limited showing, the Muskegon, Michigan native has racked up 548 receiving yards on 39 receptions, including 212 yards after the catch, and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old roared onto the scene in his CFL debut at Edmonton in Week 6, going on a 70-yard catch and run for his first CFL touchdown, in a performance that saw him record a career-high 153 receiving yards on four catches.

The finalists for the 2024 CFL Awards will be announced on Thursday, October 31, ahead of the CFL Awards live from the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Thursday, November 14 beginning at 6:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.