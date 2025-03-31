Alouettes Announce Transactions

March 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Released:

Cre'Von Leblanc, (A), DB, Florida Atlantic

Retired:

Buddha Jones, (A), DT, Troy

