Alouettes Announce Transactions
March 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:
Released:
Cre'Von Leblanc, (A), DB, Florida Atlantic
Retired:
Buddha Jones, (A), DT, Troy
