Alouettes Announce Transactions

March 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Released:

Cre'Von Leblanc, (A), DB, Florida Atlantic

Retired:

Buddha Jones, (A), DT, Troy

