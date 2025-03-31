Two More Years in Riderville for the West's Most Outstanding Lineman Logan Ferland

March 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Logan Ferland to a two-year contract extension, taking his deal through the 2027 season.

Ferland (6'4-310) is the reigning West Division Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, coming off a sensational 2024 season where he was a pillar of consistency and versatility, suiting up for 18 regular season games and two playoff games. Ferland was the opening-day starter at right guard, a position at which he made 11 starts, but didn't miss a beat when he was pressed into action at right tackle (two starts, including the West Final) and at centre (six starts, including the West Semi-Final). He was named the top offensive lineman for the month of July by Pro Football Focus and was the top-rated offensive lineman in Week 6.

In 2024, the Melfort-born Ferland was the leader of a unit that allowed just 35 sacks. His play has contributed to Saskatchewan also leading all playoff-bound West Division teams in points scored (453), offensive touchdowns (45), touchdown passes (27) and passer efficiency (98.1). For its efforts, the Roughrider offensive line was awarded top marks by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 7, 13 and 16. He also received his first All-CFL selection.

Ferland initially joined the Roughriders as a territorial junior in 2019, spending the season on the practice roster while still playing for the Regina Thunder. He earned a starting role with the Roughriders in 2021, playing 13 games at left guard, before moving to centre for his final start of the 14-game regular season. He also started at left guard for the West Semi-Final and West Final and played the most snaps of any Roughrider in 2021. He started 15 games at left guard during the 2022 season, helping place two Riders among the top six CFL rushers. He played all 18 games in 2023, including twice shifting from right guard to right tackle. 2024 was his third consecutive season as the Roughriders' nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

An accomplished junior player, Ferland won the Prairie Football Conference's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award as a graduating player in 2019. The previous year, Ferland was named a CJFL All-Canadian and a unanimous selection to the PFC All-Star team - of which he was a member for four consecutive seasons (2016 to 2019).

