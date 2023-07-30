Aranda, Bulls Bash Knights 10-1

DURHAM - Bulls second baseman Jonathan Aranda homered and drove in four runs, first baseman Austin Shenton clubbed two hits and record two RBI, and starting pitcher Nathan Wiles fired five shutout innings in Durham's 10-1 rout of the Charlotte Knights on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Shenton started the scoring in the opening frame with an RBI double to left before C Blake Hunt bashed a run-scoring two-bagger of his own to make it 2-0. That advantage would double to four when Aranda went deep with a 464 foot homer before Durham broke the game open with a six-game fifth frame. Shenton's RBI single began the big inning, which was also highlighted by RF Ruben Cardenas's RBI single, a two-run double by Aranda and a run-scoring single by 3B Curtis Mead. Charlotte would end the Bulls' shutout hopes in the ninth with a single tally.

Aranda (2-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Shenton (2-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI), Hunt (2-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI), Cardenas (2-4, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI) and DH Osleivis Basabe (2-4, 1 R, 1 2B) all recorded multi-hit efforts in the victory. The win also gave Durham five victories over the course of their six-game homestand with Charlotte.

Wiles (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) earned the win with his five scoreless frames, with Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge (1.0 IP, 1 SO) tossing a perfect frame of support as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment. Charlotte starter Mike Mayers (3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

Following a Monday off day, the Bulls begin a six-game road trip versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35pm.

After that road series, Durham returns home to start a 12-game homestand beginning with a six-game series versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch of that series is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

