7.30.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (53-46, 13-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (47-53, 14-12)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #101 / HOME #50: Louisville Bats (53-46, 13-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (47-53, 14-12)

PROBABLES: RHP Randy Wynne (3-2, 5.20) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (6-3, 5.05)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Luis Ortiz tossed 5.0 one-run innings and the Indianapolis Indians offense blasted three home runs to defeat the Louisville Bats on Saturday night at Victory Field, 6-3. Rodolfo Castro broke a 1-1 tie with his first home run of the season for the Indians off Ryan Meisinger, a three-run blast in the fifth to open a lead that proved insurmountable for Louisville. Castro's dinger was sandwiched between a pair of solo homers, Miguel Andújar's 13th of the season in the fourth and Domingo Leyba's first home run with Indy in the sixth inning. Louisville quickly countered after Andújar's home run in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Siani peppered a leadoff single before Alejo Lopez drove him in on an RBI double into the right-field gap. The run-scoring double was the lone blemish for starting pitcher Luis Ortiz, who fanned a season-high eight batters in 5.0 innings. Following back-to-back walks to Chris Owings and Grant Koch, Castro singled home Owings with his third hit of the night, driving in the Indians last run of the contest. The Bats showed signs of life with a TJ Hopkins two-run home run in the eighth, cutting the deficit to three runs. Colin Selby retired the Bats in order while recording his fifth save of the season.

MIGGY KEEPS MASHING: Miguel Andújar belted his 13th home run of the season and went 3-for-4 in Saturday night's win. The 28-year-old continues to be the leading force of the Indians offense. In July, he is hitting .379 (36-for-95) with 16 runs scored, two doubles, five home runs, 23 RBI and a .988 OPS in 23 games. He leads the International League in average (.353) and is among full-season qualifiers in RBI (T-3rd, 68), hits (4th, 109), OPS (8th, .981), on-base percentage (10th, .415) and slugging percentage (10th, .556). Since he was outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, he has hit safely in 47 of 53 games, including 24 multi-hit games.

HAMMERIN' HOMERS: The Indians offense homered three times in Saturday night's win, it was the second three-homer game as a team this week, also on Tuesday night. Miguel Andújar, Rodolfo Castro and Domingo Leyba each left the yard on Saturday night. Indy has now homered in 15 of its last 16 games. During the 16-game span, they have homered 30 times since July 8, which is the second most in the International League, trailing only Syracuse (32). During this stretch, Chris Owings leads the team with five homers, followed by Andújar, Josh Palacios, Aaron Shackelford and Alika Williams with four apiece.

LEYBA LAUNCHES: Domingo Leyba launched his first home run with Indianapolis since joining the team on Tuesday. The switch-hitting second baseman is 5-for-15 with three runs scored, a double, home run, two RBI and three walks in three games. Leyba has spent most of the season with Double-A Altoona, where he hit .343 (35-for-102) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, three home runs, 20 RBI, 12 walks and a .902 OPS in 30 games. Pittsburgh signed him as a minor league free agent on March 8, 2023.

CASTRO DRIVES IN FOUR: After going 1-for-16 through four games this week, Rodolfo Castro broke through in a big way with a 3-for-4 night. Castro drove in a season-high tying four runs, his first four-RBI game since April 19 at Columbus. The switch-hitting infielder was optioned by Pittsburgh on July 16.

EIGHT PUNCHIES: Right-hander Luis Ortiz fanned a season-high eight batters, tossing 5.0 one-run innings en route to his third win at the Triple-A level this season on Saturday night. His eight strikeouts were his most since striking out nine in 6.0 no-hit innings on Sept. 8, 2022, at Omaha, earning him International League Pitcher of the Week honors. Between two starts against Louisville this season, Ortiz has struck out 15 batters in 9.2 innings.

TODAY: The Indians and Bats conclude their six-game series on Sunday with first pitch slated for 1:35 PM ET. With a win today, the Indians can earn their seventh series win of the season and third against Louisville. Today, southpaw Cam Alldred (6-3, 5.05) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Randy Wynne (3-2, 5.20). Wynne will make his fifth appearance (second start) of the season against Indianapolis. He is 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA (7er/9.1ip) against Indy.

ALLDRED ON THE HILL: Cam Alldred will make his 23rd appearance (11th start) of the season today against the Bats. The southpaw has made nine appearances (one start) in his career against Louisville, going 3-0 with a 4.05 ERA (10er/22.2ip) with 18 strikeouts. He earned his sixth win of the season in his last outing on Tuesday night vs. Louisville, pitching 4.0 relief innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. On June 29 at Louisville Slugger Field, he tossed his third quality start of the season against Louisville while punching out a career-high eight batters - surpassing his previous career-high six strikeouts from April 13 vs. St. Paul and May 26 at Columbus. The 27-year-old is 2-3 with a 4.26 ERA (21er/44.1ip), 41 strikeouts and 1.20 WHIP.

THIS DATE IN 2017: Tyler Glasnow struck out 12 batters through 6.1 innings for his fifth of seven 10+ strikeout games on the season. After taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Pawtucket tied the game in the seventh. Both teams traded runs in the 10th, and Kevin Newman singled home Eric Wood to give the Indians a 3-2 win in the 12th frame. The bullpen excelled, adding seven strikeouts to Glasnow's 12 to set a season high of 19 strikeouts by the Indians staff in one game. The 19 strikeouts set a new Victory Field era home record and was one strikeout shy of the overall Victory Field era record, set on Aug. 15, 2003 in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Charlotte.

