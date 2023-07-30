I-Cubs Shutout in Series Finale in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN - The Iowa Cubs (59-41) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (52-50) in the series finale at Autozone Park this afternoon.

With a pitching matchup of two top-five prospects for their respective organizations in Ben Brown and Michael McGreevy, a pitchers' duel was expected. And that's just what it was.

The Redbirds put a run on the board early as a Luken Baker double scored Tommy Edman in the bottom of the first inning. The lone run was the only blemish on Brown's final line for the day. The Iowa righty tossed 5.0 innings, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out four.

For the Redbirds, McGreevy made his best start of the season. The Cardinals' No. 5 prospect spun 7.0 shutout innings, giving up just three hits and four walks. He fanned six hitters while earning a quality start.

Jose Fermin extended Memphis' lead to 2-0 with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. That would be the end of scoring for both sides. With the loss, Iowa settled for a 3-3 series split, their third of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Today marks just the second time this season the I-Cubs have been shut out. The only other shutout came on July 15 in Columbus where Iowa lost 4-0.

- Michael McGreevy's 7.0 innings matches the longest outing for an opposing starter this season, the fourth time an opponent has reached that mark.

The Iowa Cubs return home to Principal Park on Tuesday, August 1. They are set to open a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens with first pitch scheduled at 6:38 PM. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

