SWB Game Notes - July 30

July 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-52, 12-12) @ Buffalo Bisons (50-50, 16-9)

Game 99 | Road Game 50 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Sunday, July 30, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-5, 4.56) vs RHP Zach Thompson (6-5, 4.62)

SPENCE SHINING - Mitch Spence leads the team with 8 wins on the season throughout his 19 starts. He's thrown 102.2 innings, third most in the Yankees farm system. The righty has gotten the win in the last four out of his five appearances.

WESTBROOK WALKS - After walking seven times in the series last week, Jamie Westbrook has totaled 43 free passes this summer compared to 51 strikeouts. The transition began in June when he walked (8) more than he struck out (6). So far in July he has drawn 14 walks. The righty has had seven multi-walk contests on the season.

LONG BALL AT LAST - The RailRiders are the first team in Minor League Baseball to hit 150 home runs on the season and have 161 this season. Buffalo has the least in Triple-A with just 86 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 144, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 195. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-two, while six players are in double digits.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 90 errors on the season, with seven this week, including at least one in each contest. Buffalo has 76 on the summer. Andres Chaparro has 14 while Otto Lopez has 13 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 143 errors.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .346 in 17 games played. He has had seven of multi-hit and multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 20 runs on 25 hits, including 5 doubles and 5 homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.