Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley in Series Finale, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon
July 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets took an early lead but ultimately fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. Despite the loss, the Mets still split the six-game series against the IronPigs.
Syracuse (42-58, 9-17) jumped on top in the top of the second inning. With one out, Jonathan Araúz singled. Two batters later, with two outs, Carlos Cortes walked. Tomás Nido followed with a single to right field that scored Araúz from second base to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.
Lehigh Valley (52-47, 16-10) struck back in the bottom of the second inning. Dustin Peterson led off the frame with an opposite-field home run to right field, tying the game up, 1-1.
The IronPigs took their first lead in the third, utilizing the long ball again. Cal Stevenson led off with a home run that gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 advantage.
Those were the only two runs allowed by Mets starting pitcher Denyi Reyes. The right-hander allowed seven hits but only two walks in six innings pitched. In two starts this series, Reyes combined for 11 and one-third innings pitched with five runs allowed, all coming on solo home runs, four walks, and six strikeouts.
The Mets retied the game in the sixth. Luke Ritter worked a two-out walk to extend the frame. Then, Cortes hammered a ball of the wall in right-center field to score Ritter and tie the game, 2-2.
Lehigh Valley regained the lead in the seventh. Darick Hall worked a one-out walk and moved to second on a Peterson groundout. Kody Clemens then hit a ball to right-center field that scored Hall and give the IronPigs a 3-2 edge, which was the game's final score.
Syracuse returns home to begin a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday. Right-hander José Butto is scheduled to start for the Mets against Red Sox Major League rehabber and left-hander Chris Sale. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 30, 2023
- I-Cubs Shutout in Series Finale in Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Delay Doubles Indians to Series-Clinching Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- RBI Double from Kody Clemens Sends IronPigs Past Mets to Split Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley in Series Finale, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Take Five of Six from Scranton with 11-8 Win Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Tough Innings Doom RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Thompson Set to Rehab with Knights Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- July 30 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- 7.30.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (53-46, 13-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (47-53, 14-12) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - July 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley in Series Finale, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon
- Megill Shines, But Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley, 4-3, on Saturday Night
- Voit Becomes First Syracuse Player to Homer in Six Straight Games, Mets Sweep Doubleheader Against IronPigs on Friday
- Voit Homers Again, Mets and IronPigs Suspended in Fifth Inning Because of Rain, Doubleheader Slated for Friday
- Massive Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 14-11 Loss at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday Night