Syracuse Falls to Lehigh Valley in Series Finale, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon

Allentown, PA - The Syracuse Mets took an early lead but ultimately fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. Despite the loss, the Mets still split the six-game series against the IronPigs.

Syracuse (42-58, 9-17) jumped on top in the top of the second inning. With one out, Jonathan Araúz singled. Two batters later, with two outs, Carlos Cortes walked. Tomás Nido followed with a single to right field that scored Araúz from second base to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley (52-47, 16-10) struck back in the bottom of the second inning. Dustin Peterson led off the frame with an opposite-field home run to right field, tying the game up, 1-1.

The IronPigs took their first lead in the third, utilizing the long ball again. Cal Stevenson led off with a home run that gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 advantage.

Those were the only two runs allowed by Mets starting pitcher Denyi Reyes. The right-hander allowed seven hits but only two walks in six innings pitched. In two starts this series, Reyes combined for 11 and one-third innings pitched with five runs allowed, all coming on solo home runs, four walks, and six strikeouts.

The Mets retied the game in the sixth. Luke Ritter worked a two-out walk to extend the frame. Then, Cortes hammered a ball of the wall in right-center field to score Ritter and tie the game, 2-2.

Lehigh Valley regained the lead in the seventh. Darick Hall worked a one-out walk and moved to second on a Peterson groundout. Kody Clemens then hit a ball to right-center field that scored Hall and give the IronPigs a 3-2 edge, which was the game's final score.

Syracuse returns home to begin a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday. Right-hander José Butto is scheduled to start for the Mets against Red Sox Major League rehabber and left-hander Chris Sale. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

