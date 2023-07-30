Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Bulls 10-1

(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 10-1 on Sunday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. First baseman Sebastián Rivero drove home Charlotte's lone run with an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson, who joined the Knights on Sunday for a major league rehab stint, had one of the team's five hits on the night. Thompson, who last played for the Knight in 2018, was recently acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Dodgers on Friday. He is currently on Chicago's 60-day injured list. Shortstop Erik González recorded two hits and scored the team's lone run in the top of the ninth inning.

RHP Mike Mayers (3-3, 7.51) started the game for Charlotte and was hit with the loss after he allowed four runs on six hits over 3.2 innings pitched. RHP Nick Gallagher came on in relief and was charged with five runs on two hits over one inning of work. First baseman Xavier Fernández pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Offensively for the Bulls, second baseman Jonathan Aranda launched his 19th home run of the season. His two-run blast in the second inning came off Mayers. Aranda led the way with two hits, the home run and four RBI. RHP Nathan Wiles earned the win for the Bulls after he tossed five shutout innings.

Sunday's loss was Charlotte's fifth in the six-game series.

The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before opening up a six-day, seven-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Norfolk, VA on Tuesday.

