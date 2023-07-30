Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 at Worcester

July 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (14-11, 48-50) vs. Worcester Red Sox (14-10, 53-46)

Sunday - 12:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Luis Reyes (5-0, 5.58) vs. LHP Brandon Walter (1-5, 6.08)

G2: RHP Wily Peralta (3-6, 6.37) vs. RHP Brian Van Belle (1-2, 7.98)

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN: The Wings will play their seventh doubleheader of the season today after Saturday's game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with Rochester up 1-0...the Wings hold a 1-2-3 record in twin bills this season, having swept their only doubleheader on 6/15 against SWB...this marks the first time Rochester has played two doubleheaders in the same series since 7/4-7/2019 against SWB...

The Wings last had a game suspended and completed the following day on 7/28/2022 against SWB.

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE: The Wings scored a first-inning run yesterday on an RBI single from 1B JAKE NOLL, giving Rochester their 58th first-inning run of the season before the game was suspended in the second inning...the Wings hold a .278 (109-for-392) batting average in the first inning this season, seventh-best in the International League and post a -17 run differential in the opening frame...

Rochester has now scored first in back-to-back games against Worcester after their opponent struck first in the previous five contests.

MEJIA MAGIC: 2B ERICK MEJIA launched his fifth home run with the Wings in the first inning Friday night, giving him homers in back-to-back at bats after launching the game-winning home run Thursday night...the Dominican Republic native went 2-for-5 in the win, and has collected a hit in six consecutive games (.375, 9-for-24 since 7/21)...

This was the first time Mejia has logged a home run in back-to-back games since 9/17-18/2022 with Tacoma.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged his third double in two games in his 1-for-4 day at the plate Friday...the lefty has now reached safely in 27 of his 28 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .356 (36-for-101) batting average, .564 slugging percentage and .973 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17.

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS logged his fourth-straight multi-hit game Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored...the switch-hitter is batting .364 (24-for-66) with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, and 10 RBI through 18 games in July...this is his best batting average in a month (min. 15 games played) in his professional career...

Four games marks his longest stretch of consecutive multi-hit games since 6/9-13/2021 with Lansing.

A .364 batting average in July is tied for ninth among qualified players in the International League.

IN CESSA WE TRUST: RHP LUIS CESSA turned in a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts Friday night, logging his career-best third save in his last four appearances...Cessa has now worked four-straight scoreless outings, and hasn't allowed a hit in four-straight appearances for the first time since 9/8-20/2021 with Cincinnati...

This was the first time he's logged saves in back-to-back appearances in his professional career

EXTRA, EXTRA!: Rochester collected seven extra-base hits in Friday night's victory (three doubles, three home runs, one triple), their most in a single game since they collected eight on 7/18...the Wings 49 doubles in July are third-most in the Interand eight triples since the beginning of July, the third-most in the International League.

FROM THE GRAVE: After completing a ninth-inning comeback Friday night, the Wings improved to 4-36 when trailing after eight innings...this marked their 14th win of the season in their final at-bat...

Rochester is now 43-16 when scoring four or more runs.

THE HIVE IS BUZZING: RHP JOAN ADON worked his eighth-straight start of five innings or more in the win Friday night, allowing four runs while fanning seven through 5.0 full innings...RHP CORY ABBOTT on 4/22 against NOR was the last Wings pitcher to fan seven batters in a road game, with RHP JOSE UREÑA's nine punchouts at SYR standing as the most on the road this season...

Eight straight starts of at least 5.0 innings is the most by a Red Wing since Stephen Golzalves logged 11 straight from 6/16-8/14/2018.

Adon, leads the team with 80 strikeouts, and has fanned six or more batters in six of his 17 starts with Rochester this season.

DUNN DUNN DUNNNN: CF JACK DUNN launched his first home run with Rochester Friday night, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk the plate...this marked Dunn's first long ball since 6/3 with Double-A Harrisburg, and first multi-extra-base hit performance since 8/30/2022 with HBG...

Through 10 games in July, Dunn is batting .379 (11-for-29), second-best on the team behind DEREK HILL (.458, 22-for-48).

