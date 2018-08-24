Antone Strikes out 8 in 8-3 Win

August 24, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL - RHP Tejay Antone allowed three runs in 6 2/3 at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark to earn his fifth victory on Friday night. Antone's eighth quality start helped the Tortugas take the opener over the Tampa Tarpons.

Tampa started the scoring in the third. Estevan Florial singled with one-out, moved first-to-third on a Diego Castillo double, and scored on a ground-out off the bat of Dom Thompson-Williams.

Daytona took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Alfredo Rodriguez and Michael Beltre drew walks to start the inning, then with one away, Stuart Fairchild doubled to score Rodriguez from second. Beltre moved first-to-third on the play, and scored on a Courtney Hawkins infield single.

A two-out, 343 foot solo home run off the bat of Steven Sensley, his sixth of the year, tied the game at two in the top of the fourth.

Tyler Stephenson broke the 2-2 tie with a 393 foot, one-out, solo home run to right off RHP Rony Garcia.

Daytona extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth. Beltre reached on an error to start the inning, stole second, and scored on a Fairchild RBI double. Hawkins followed that up with an infield single, moving Fairchild up to third. An Angel Aguilar throwing error led to Fairchild scoring on the play.

The Tarpons cut the deficit to 5-3 in the seventh. Antone hit Chace Numata to start the inning and Numata moved to second on a fielder's choice. With two-away, LHP Ty Boyles came on and allowed Numata to score from second on a Thompson-Williams RBI single.

With one-out and the bases loaded, Ibandel Isabel hit a two-run single to left to run the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Two batters later, Hoy Jun Park dropped a pop up at second base to allow a run to score from second and round out the scoring at 8-3.

Antone (5-3) earns his 19th career Florida State League victory. In 6 2/3 he allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Garcia (0-5) suffers the loss. He allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

The Tortugas look to make it three straight wins on Saturday as LHP Wennington Romero (8-9, 4.54) gets the ball. RHP Garrett Whitlock (5-3, 2.42) will toe the rubber for the Tarpons.

First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 PM with coverage beginning at 6:45 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.

NOTES: The Tortugas improve to 52-7 when leading after 6 and 43-1 when leading after 8... Daytona has won back-to-back games for the first time since 8/6-8/8 when they swept Dunedin... The Tortugas are 18-for-their-last-18 in stolen base attempts... The win guarantees the Tortugas at least a split of the season series with two games left... RHP Aaron Fossas had his first perfect outing since 6/8. He had gone 22-straight outings in between... Randy Ventura has reached base in 7-straight games... Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-his-last-12, raising his average from .218 to .247. He reached base 3-times tonight and finished with his first multi-double game as a Tortuga... Courtney Hawkins is 7-for-his-last-13, raising his average from .200 to .316. He finished with multiple infield-singles... Tyler Stephenson homered for the eleventh time this season, and the first since 7/19... Ibandel Isabel finished with his 22nd multi-hit game and team-leading 14th multi-RBI game... Michael Beltre has reached base 12 times in the last 6 games. He has 8 walks and 4 singles in that span.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.