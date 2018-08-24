Flying Tigers Return Home Monday for Final Homestand of the Season

Lakeland, FL - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium for an eight-game homestand against the St. Lucie Mets August 27-30 and the Palm Beach Cardinals August 31 - September 2.

Tickets for all home games are available by calling the Flying Tigers at (863) 686-8075 or visiting LakelandFlyingTigers.com. Tickets can be purchased at the BayCare Box Office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Advance sale box seat tickets are $9 and reserved seats are $6. Seniors 60 and over, children 12 and under and active military personnel receive a $1.00 discount. Day of game tickets are an additional $3. Saturday tickets are an additional $1. Wednesday All-You-Can-Eat tickets are $12 for box seats and $10 for reserved seats (in advance). Parking is FREE.

Monday, August 27 vs. St. Lucie Mets Doubleheader @ 5:00 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

$1 Hot Dog Night Sponsored by Kayem Franks

Bark in the Park

Join us at Publix Field with your pup for a night of fun and baseball. Special ticket and pooch pass pricing as well as an opportunity for fans to come on the field prior to the game for a picture with their four-legged friend at home plate.

"Home-Rums" Drink Specials

Adults 21 and older can enjoy four new specialty drinks featuring Margaritaville Rum for only $4 at the First Base Bar.

Tuesday, August 28 vs. St. Lucie Mets @ 6:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baseball Bingo Sponsored by Hooters

Fans can play Baseball Bingo during the game for a chance to win prizes from Hooters.

Tequila & Tacos Tuesday

$2 tacos are available at the Tex Mex cart. Adults 21 and older can enjoy $3 Margaritas and Modelo specials. In addition, 16 oz Corona's are available for only $3. Alcohol sales will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the 7th inning.

Wednesday, August 29 vs. St. Lucie Mets @ 6:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

All-You-Can-Eat Night

Wednesday is All-You-Can-Eat Night. Tickets are just $10 in advance for reserved seats ($13 day of game) and $12 in advance for box seats ($15 day of game) and includes admission to the game and all-you-can-eat hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, Little Caesars pizza, popcorn, pretzels and chips from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

Wine Wednesday

Adults 21 and older can enjoy $3 wine, sangria and spritzers. In addition, 16 oz Corona's are available for only $3. Alcohol sales will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the 7th inning.

Thursday, August 30 vs. St. Lucie Mets @ 6:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday Sponsored by Miller Lite

Fans can enjoy 1/2 price select draft beer and wine during select Thursday home games. In addition, 16 oz Corona's are available for only $3. Alcohol sales will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the 7th inning.

Friday, August 31 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals @ 6:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Hall of Famer Alan Trammell Replica Jersey Giveaway

The Flying Tigers will be giving away 1985 replica jerseys of Hall of Famer Alan Trammell to the first 200 adults with paid admission. Sizes are limited.

Minor League Baseball CommUNITY Night

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are proud to participate in the Minor League Baseball CommUNITY initiative taking place around the country throughout the month of August. The goal is to provide a sense of unity and motivation to take positive action within our communities as well as create an environment of understanding, acceptance and inclusion among fans, players and staff members.

7-11 Friday's Presented by 7-11 Socrum Loop

"Home-Rums" Drink Specials

Adults 21 and older can enjoy four new specialty drinks featuring Margaritaville Rum for only $4 at the First Base Bar and the Corona Berm Bar. Alcohol sales will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the 7th inning.

3, 4, 5 Happy Hours

Adults 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic drafts, $4 premium drafts and $5 specialty cocktails.

MetroPCS Family 4-Pack

Families can enjoy the MetroPCS Family 4-Pack on Friday nights. With a MetroPCS coupon you receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $32! Vouchers are available at the Lakeland Metro PCS corporate store located at 3137 US Highway 98 North, Lakeland, FL 33805.

Saturday, September 1 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals @ 6:00 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Star Wars Night

In a stadium not so far far far away, a group of determined baseball players, have set out to regain supremacy in the North Division of the Florida State League. And we need YOU the fans to join us as we come together for the second to last game of the season and cheer as loud as possible for the good guys! Oh and did we mention it's also Star Wars Night. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Star Wars costumes. Fans of all ages will have a chance to meet and take photos with dozens of Star Wars characters as they converge on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium for one night only.

A portion of each ticket purchased through this link will go to help raise funds for Just Cares, Inc. a 501(c) 3 non-profit community organization. Founded in October 2012, Just Cares Inc. was born from a desire to provide educational, fine arts and cultural programs to our community. Our vision is to bridge the gap between the cultural arts and our community by providing programs individually designed to enhance the experiences of all involved.

Sunday, September 2 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals @ 11:00 a.m. (Gates open at 10:00 a.m.)

Sunday Brunch

Enjoy brunch in the '34 Club Presented by Miller Lite from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $24 in advance and $27 on the day of game. Menu includes chicken and waffles, omelet station, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit salad, breakfast sausage, hashbrowns and create your own parfait. There will also be $3 mimosa and bloody mary specials.

Military Sunday

All active and retired military members receive complimentary admission to each Sunday home game. Flying Tigers players and coaches will be wearing special military themed jerseys each Sunday home game.

Kids Day

Kids 12 and under can play catch on the field beginning at 10:00 a.m. (weather permitting).

Kids 12 and under can also run the bases just like the Flying Tigers following the game (weather permitting).

Dairy Queen Sunday Sundae

All fans will receive a voucher for a free sundae, compliments of Dairy Queen - North Lakeland.

The Flying Tigers are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.

