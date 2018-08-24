Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at Daytona

8/24 Tampa at Daytona - Game 1 (of three) - Jackie Robinson Ballpark (Daytona Beach, FL) - 7:05 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Rony Garcia (0-4, 4.66) vs. RHP Tejay Antone (4-3, 4.32).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Daytona Tortugas Broadcast Network).

LAST NIGHT: The Tarpons extended their winning streak to four-straight games by completing a three-game sweep of the St. Lucie Mets with an 8-2 win on Thursday night at First Data Field...Diego Castillo (1-for-4, BB, 2RBI, R, SB) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 2nd...RHP Albert Abreu (W, 4-3) held the Mets to 2ER in 5.0IP (4H, 4BB, 4K, WP, 92P/49S)...Tampa loaded the bases in the 4th and Castillo walked, forcing home the tying run...Dom Thompson-Williams (1-for-4, 3B, BB, 3RBI, R) followed with a bases-clearing triple and scored on the ensuing double by Isiah Gilliam (1-for-5, 2B, RBI, R)...Jason Lopez (1-for-3, BB, Sac-F, 2RBI) added an RBI single in the 5th and a sacrifice fly in the 7th...Steven Sensley (3-for-4, BB, R) reached base four times...Angel Aguilar (2-for-5, 2B, 3R, SB) also had a multi-hit game...RHP Christian Morris (H, 1)(3.0IP, 2H) and RHP Braden Bristo (1.0IP, 1H, 1BB) logged scoreless relief outings.

RBI MACHINE: Dom Thompson-WIlliams tallied 7RBI in the three-game series at St. Lucie. Since joining the Tarpons on May 21st, Thompson-Williams leads the Florida State League with 55RBI. The 23-year-old is batting .325 (26-for-80) with 17R, 4 doubles, three triples, 6HR, 21RBI and 12BB in August (21 games).

FLORIAL FLOWING: Estevan Florial drew three walks on Thursday, giving him 18BB in August (20 games). Since July 25th, the 20-year-old ranks first in Florida State League with 23BB and second with a .430 OBP. Florial also has multiple hits in seven of his last 11 games, batting .364 (16-for-44) with 5 doubles, 2HR and 10BB in that span.

VS. DAYTONA: Tonight will be the 10th of 12 games scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and Daytona Tortugas. The Tortugas currently lead the season-series, 5-4. Tampa is 1-2 in those games played at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Estevan Florial has played in all nine games in the series and is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with 8R, 2 doubles, 1HR, 4RBI, 5BB and 3SB against Daytoan.

POWER SURGE: Angel Aguilar has hit 3HR over his last 12 games, batting .347 (17-for-49) with a .612 SLG in that span. The 23-year-old clubbed just 5HR over his first 96 games with Tampa this season.

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 33 games, Ben Ruta is batting .349 (44-for-126) with 22RBI and 15 runs scored. The 24-year-old also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 36 stolen bases.

BABY BOMBERS: Tampa leads the league with 101 home runs. No other team has more than 93.

1,000 K CLUB: The Tarpons' pitching staff became the first to reach 1,000 strikeouts in the Florida State League this season. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts, totaling 1,186K entering today. That is 73K more than the team ranked second (Clearwater - 1,113). Tampa is averaging 9.19K-per-game and is on pace for 1,287K, which would beat its own FSL single-season strikeout record set last season with 1,215K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Rony Garcia (0-4, 4.66) will make his eighth start with Tampa. Last time out, took the loss vs. Daytona on 8/18 (3.2IP, 7H, 8R/4ER, 1BB, 3K, 3HB, WP, 75P/45S)...Began the season with the RiverDogs, going 3-4 with a 4.18 ERA (71.IP, 73H, 44R/33ER, 13BB, 62S, 5HR, 6HB) in 14 starts...promoted to Tampa on 7/13.

2017: Combined at Rookie-level Pulaski and Single-A Charleston to go 2-3 with a 2.50 ERA (75.2IP, 63H, 29R/21ER, 17BB, 56K, 4HR) in 13 starts...opponents hit .225 (63-for-280)...allowed 3ER-or-fewer in each of his 13 starts...started the season with Pulaski, posting a 3.97 ERA (11.1IP, 11H, 7R/5ER, 2BB, 11K, 1HR) in two starts...was promoted to Charleston on 7/5 and went 2-3 with a 2.24 ERA (64.1IP, 53H, 22R/16ER, 15BB, 45K, 3HR) in 11 starts.

Personal: 20-years-old, 6-3, 200 - Mao, Dominican Republic...Signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/2/15.

