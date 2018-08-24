Clearwater Beach Dogs Win on Requena's Right Arm

CLEARWATER, Fla. - On "What Could Have Been Night" at Spectrum Field, the Clearwater Beach Dogs took game one of a three game series from the Charlotte Stone Crabs 3-1 on Friday night.

In a matchup of the top two teams in the second half, the Beach Dogs (39-21) were backed by a stellar performance from starter Alejandro Requeña. The right-hander went seven innings for the second straight start and earned the win. Requeña (4-4) gave up just one run on four hits while striking out five.

Charlotte (35-24) took the lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jake Fraley, but it was all the offense the Stone Crabs could muster up against the Beach Dogs' pitching staff.

Clearwater took the lead with three runs in the fifth against Charlotte starter Brandon Lawson. Lawson (2-6) was victimized by an error on left-fielder Carl Chester that allowed two runs to score.

JD Hammer and Addison Russ shut the door in the final two innings. Both right-handers tossed scoreless innings with Russ (S,13) earning the save.

Game two of the series is slated for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday from Spectrum Field. Mauricio Llovera toes the rubber for Clearwater, while Brendan McKay opposes him for Charlotte.

