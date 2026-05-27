Another Screamer from Molloy!
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
A red card in the 3rd minute put Lexington SC on the back foot as goals from Bruno Rendón, Josh O'Brien and Dylan Sing powered Indy Eleven to a 3-1 win at Michael A. Carroll Stadium with Aaron Molloy scoring a long-range stunner for the visitors.
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