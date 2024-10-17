All 17 Regular Season Matches at Stade Saputo Sold Out

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that the final match of the season, this Saturday at 6pm at Stade Saputo against New York City FC, as part of MLS Decision Day, will be played to a sold-out crowd. This sets a new Club record, as all 17 regular season home matches have been sold out. The previous Club record set in 2016 was 10 sold out in a single MLS season.

The Club would like to thank its fans for setting this milestone which the entire organization is very proud of. Since the start of the season, a number of initiatives have been put in place to enhance the fan experience before, during and after games, in order to make every match a must-see event. The atmosphere in the stadium has been remarkable throughout the season, thanks to the 12th player who has been there game after game.

Season tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale this Friday at 10am. You can find all the exclusive benefits for Members HERE. Season tickets for next season will also be on sale this Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

