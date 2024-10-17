Finish Strong: Ingredients of the Match

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

A spot in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs has been secured. Charlotte FC can now finish anywhere from 5th to 7th in the Eastern Conference and put a stamp on the end of a strong regular season. D.C. United will be hungry, fighting for a playoff spot themselves on Decision Day. This match will be a great chance to test the squad heading into the postseason.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Lock Up Benteke

The current leader and likely winner of the Golden Boot this season will be all eyes on locking up the competition. Christian Benteke has been a dominant force this season with 22 goals and the main reason D.C. United are still in the hunt for a spot in the postseason on Decision Day.

Back in June, it was no different. He entered the first meeting with The Crown on 13 goals, with no signs of slowing down. Until he met Dean Smith and the boys...

Charlotte FC's defense held Benteke to zero shots on goal and a .01xG. Adilson Malanda had a masterclass performance in the back, with 9 clearances, 6 duels won, and leading the team in passing accuracy.

If Charlotte are to get another result against a desperate D.C. side, it starts with shutting down the lanes to find Benteke. Team defense and shape have been focal points of Dean Smith's approach all season, and this is another opportunity to show how cohesive this unit is.

Bring the Pressure

D.C. United have conceded 67 goals this season, placing them second to last in the Eastern Conference. They also have not shut out an opponent at home since March 30.

If there was ever an opportunity to press in the attack and continue to build form heading into playoffs, it's right now in D.C. Charlotte's front three have started clicking, and the team have scored 11 goals in their last 4 matches. We have seen it every year: teams that stay hot at the end of the season can be dangerous in the postseason. If The Crown want to stay hot, keep feeding the ball to Pep Biel and let him create. The more chemistry the team can build through him, the better off they will be. And no better time than against a porous D.C. defense to end the regular season.

Finish Strong

Charlotte are unbeaten in their last four matches and heading into their first-ever appearance in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Now is not the time to take it easy or rest for playoffs. This match is a massively important one to continue building on the foundations Dean and the lads have set in motion.

Expectations are set. The boys will be looking to finish with the consistency and identity they have been working to build all season long. It's already been a points-record season, and fifth place is still in sight. Go out on a win, and be ready for the next fight.

