Earthquakes Announce 2024 Club Award Winners

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes today announced their 2024 club award winners, which include Cristian Espinoza as Offensive Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year; Rodrigues as Defensive Player of the Year; Niko Tsakiris as Young Player of the Year; Paul Marie as the Media Good Guy; and JT Marcinkowski for the Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game Award/Humanitarian of the Year.

Espinoza was named the Earthquakes' Offensive Player of the Year after another strong campaign. Heading into the MLS regular-season finale, he leads the team with 18 goal contributions in MLS play (4g/14a) and 21 in all competitions (5g/16a). The Argentine has also passed 100 MLS goal contributions for the club (103); only Chris Wondolowski (207) and Ronald Cerritos (108) have achieved this in club history. This year marks the fourth time Espinoza has won the award (2019, 2020, 2023).

Rodrigues has earned San Jose's Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Brazilian made 29 starting appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals and tallying one assist. Rodrigues was top 15 in MLS in both clearances (63) and aerial duels won (109), both team-leading numbers. He was also first on the team and fifth in the league in aerial duel percentage among all players with 100 clearances or more (62.4%). This year marks his first time winning the award.

Tsakiris captured the club's Young Player of the Year Award, given to the most impactful player 23 years of age or younger on MLS Matchday 1. The U.S youth international midfielder made 23 appearances this season with 18 starts. He also logged game-winning assists against Oakland Roots SC in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup and against FC Dallas in the MLS regular season. This year marks the midfielder's second consecutive time winning the award (2023).

Marie was named the Media Good Guy Award winner, as voted on by members of the club's local media and broadcast teams. The award recognizes the player that is deemed most open and welcoming to media requests. The French defender/forward was exemplary in handling individual interviews with local and international media as well as postgame mixed zone and press conference duties. This year marks Marie's first time winning the award.

Espinoza earned the Players' Player of the Year Award. The honor recognizes the best teammate and locker room presence, as voted on by his fellow Earthquakes players. The forward's durability and availability to his team has been on full display, as he currently possesses the club record and league's longest active streak of consecutive regular-season games played with 108 (Oct. 2, 2021 - present). Espinoza can move into second all-time among all MLS field players on that list if he plays in the Oct. 19 season finale vs. LAFC.

Marcinkowski also was selected as the club's Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game/Humanitarian of the Year for his community involvement and passion for philanthropy. Whether in partnership with Special Olympics Northern California, the Quakes' Unified Team, or the San Jose Steamrollers in the U.S. Premier Power Association, his support of providing equitable access to soccer has been inspiring and impactful. Marcinkowski has also been a strong voice for the club's Get EQ Fit program, appearing at schools and encouraging third- and fourth-graders to be healthy and active. He also recently teamed up with the League of Women Voters in their latest voter registration drive at PayPal Park ahead of the 2024 election. This year marks the goalkeeper's second consecutive time time winning the award and third overall (2021, 2023).

The Andrew Bedard Spirit of the Game Award is named for Andrew Bedard, a young Earthquakes fan who passed away at eight years old in 2004. The honor is presented annually to the Earthquakes player that works hard in the community and best embodies Andrew's positive attitude both on and off the field. For more information on the award, please visit www.sjearthquakes.com/community/andrew-bedard-spirit-of-the-game.

