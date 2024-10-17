St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Josh Yaro to Contract Extension

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC defender Josh Yaro

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC extended defender Josh Yaro's contract through 2025 with a team option for 2026. Yaro has been a part of St. Louis since the beginning when the organization rolled out the MLS NEXT Pro team in 2022 prior to the MLS team inaugural season in 2023.

"Josh has been a positive influence on the organization since he arrived and we are happy to sign him to a new contract", said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "We are confident he will continue to be that positive influence, both on and off the field."

Yaro, 29, has been a central piece for St. Louis, both on and off the field. On the field, the Kumasi, Ghana, native has made 16 starts and 29 appearances for CITY SC. He scored his first career goal against D.C. United this year and has tallied a career-best 29 appearances for one club. His voice and leadership off the field has been a big piece to the St. Louis locker room.

Yaro was named St Louis CITY2's captain for the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season. He made 25 appearances (24 starts), leading CITY2's defense to seven shutouts, which was tied for sixth in the league.

Prior to joining St. Louis, he featured for various clubs in the USL Championship, most recently at the San Diego Loyals. The Ghanaian native moved to the U.S. on a scholarship and was a standout defender at Georgetown University, earning NSCAA First-Team All American honors following his impressive college career.

