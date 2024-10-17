Major Artwork by Andy Scott Installed in Saint Paul, MN; Heroic Sculpture and Art Plaza to Open in the Historic Midway

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Calling, an iconic sculpture by international artist Andy Scott, and the University Sculpture Plaza, today were formally dedicated as the latest public amenity of the new United Village development in the Midway area of Saint Paul.

The unique sculpture - which depicts a powerful and majestic Loon rising up in the water - has over 50,000 individually designed and hand-crafted stainless steel "feathers" composed in a three-dimensional mosaic technique that brings the final piece to life. It weighs 25 tons, measures 89 ÃÂ½ feet from one wingtip to the other, and stands 32 ÃÂ½ feet tall, and is the central element of the sculpture plaza. Scott spent over two years working on the piece, with construction and installation led by fabricating partner Dyson & Womack along with dozens of craftsmen, engineers, riggers and crane operators.

Speaking about the vision behind The Calling, Scott said, "When I was first introduced to the project and the opportunity, our study of the possibilities made it quickly apparent that there was one truly compelling potential route to take - and that was with a representation of the Loon. It's so symbolic of Minnesota, the natural environment that has helped define it, and the diversity of people who have called it home throughout its history. The Loon has a unique and enduring place in the hearts of all Minnesotans and is a cause for such great civic pride."

The dynamic sculpture, which is one of the largest works of art in North America and the western hemisphere, was commissioned by the William W. and Nadine M. McGuire Family Foundation specifically for the Midway location. The Calling is the centerpiece of the newly created University Sculpture Plaza - a public-private partnership that connects the public with art and is a joint creation of the State of Minnesota's Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund, Snelling-Midway Redevelopment, LLC (SMR), and Saint Paul Parks and Recreation.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Bill McGuire said, "We feel strongly that art can be an important part of communities and should be accessible, have wide appeal, and be an integral part of the area. When we came across Andy's work, discussed his vision and approach with him and saw his sketch ideas, it was obvious that this work would be an extraordinary addition to the community. And the appropriate site for it was clearly the most prominent and visible location possible where it could be optimally viewed by and interact with residents, Minnesotans from throughout the state, and visitors from everywhere."

Andy Scott's extraordinary The Calling stands in testament to Minnesota, its people and heritage, and the grandeur of nature and the irreplaceable importance and beauty of our natural environment.

