Real Salt Lake Midfielder Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake's 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, UT - First-year Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks has been named the Club's 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year for his wide-ranging and extensive work in the community this season across both Utah and his native England.

Since his arrival in Utah earlier this year, Crooks has helped fund a local refugee soccer league in conjunction with Catholic Community Services. In addition, the selfless Crooks has volunteered with several organizations, including the Utah Food Bank, Special Olympics Utah, the RSL Unified Team, Primary Children's Hospital and worked with refugees alongside CCS and International Rescue Committee (IRC).

"Wow, to say that I am humbled to receive this honor from the Club is an understatement. Of course it's great to be recognised for work off the field, the rest of the boys all continue to make efforts to engage and help out throughout the season in the community. It's nice to be nice," said Crooks, who will be honored on-field prior to the Club's final regular-season match against Vancouver Saturday before a standing-room only crowd of 21,000+.

"My journey to Utah and the experiences my family has enjoyed getting to know our fans and integrate our lives into the Utah community have been truly spectacular. As a Club, as a team, and as individuals, we face many challenges; but through service and gratitude, the acts of helping others, no matter how big or small, are so so rewarding. As our Club grows, and as we spend more time in Utah, I look forward to doing even more."

Through his own foundation established in his native England, Crooks has also donated to the Utah Epilepsy Foundation and provided funds and time to the Volunteers of America local Teen Resource Center. Additionally, Crooks has also already purchased tickets to bring kids from underserved communities to RSL's first home game in the upcoming Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old Crooks has been noted for his work across various communities, previously winning the Middlesbrough Community Player of the Year in 2022-23. The midfielder has his own charity set up in memory of close friend Jordan Sinnott, which he has continued stateside upon his move to Utah. Crooks is also diagnosed with epilepsy and has worked with the Peter Doody Foundation to destigmatize and normalize the condition.

"During this season with Real Salt Lake, Matt has truly embraced the RSL Way," said RSL Vice President, Community Relations Kyle Schroeder. "Matt, his family and his foundations back home have jumped in with both feet to embrace and enhance numerous RSL initiatives. Matt has motivated his teammates to get involved across a whole spectrum of opportunities, including the Utah Royals NWSL side, and showing our Academy players the power of volunteerism, involvement with his efforts to strengthen the fabric of our community."

In 2015, the club announced that the Humanitarian of the Year Award would be named in honor of one of Real Salt Lake's biggest fans, the late Jordan Guernsey, whose passion for work in the community embodied the spirit of the award. Each player who receives the award is presented the award by Guernsey's wife Paola and their children, Izzy and Kyle, along with the RSL Community Relations group, and RSL/URFC President John Kimball.

Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year :: Matt Crooks (2024), Zac MacMath (2023), Damir Kreilach (2022), Zac MacMath (2021), Kyle Beckerman, (2020), Kyle Beckerman (2019), Kyle Beckerman (2018), Justin Schmidt (2017), Jordan Allen and Justen Glad (2016), Abdoulie Mansally (2015), Abdoulie Mansally (2014), Chris Wingert (2013), Will Johnson (2012), Jean Alexandre (2011), Jean Alexandre (2010), Robbie Russell (2009), Nat Borchers (2008), Carey Talley (2007), Seth Trembly (2006), Brian Kamler (2005)

