LA Galaxy and Local-Based Sworn to Us Launch Limited Edition Retail Collection
October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Sworn To Us, today announced their full 2024 collection will go on sale to the public at 9 A.M. PT on Thursday, October 17 at SwornToUs.com and at the LA Galaxy Team Store at Dignity Health Sports Park at 12:00 p.m. PT.
"Our team-branded retail collections are more than just merchandise; they represent the pride and passion of our fans. Every item fosters a deeper connection to our team, bringing us together and supporting our shared identity," said Urel Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer for the LA Galaxy. "It's about creating lasting memories and strengthening our bond both on and off the field. We are excited to finally share this Sworn to Us collaboration with our community."
The LA Galaxy x Sworn To Us limited edition collection consists of twenty-five different pieces, including ten unisex t-shirts, fourteen retro and modern-inspired hats, and distinctly branded scarf. The collaboration between the Club and Los Angeles-based brand continues to bridge the gap of sub-cultures that make Los Angeles a unique and globally recognized city.
"Growing up as LA Galaxy fans, partnering with the most decorated club in Major League Soccer was an easy decision. It was an opportunity to showcase our shared perseverance, relentless spirit, and unmatched determination to win - Always & Forever," said the Sworn to Us team in a statement. "We aimed to do justice to this collaboration by incorporating our signature fits, bold graphics, and premium headwear-ensuring you represent the club not just in the stadium, but wherever you go."
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2024
- LA Galaxy and Local-Based Sworn to Us Launch Limited Edition Retail Collection - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Midfielder Matt Crooks Named Real Salt Lake's 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year - Real Salt Lake
- Major Artwork by Andy Scott Installed in Saint Paul, MN; Heroic Sculpture and Art Plaza to Open in the Historic Midway - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal to be Featured in Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune "Celebrating Impact" Content Series - LA Galaxy
- All 17 Regular Season Matches at Stade Saputo Sold Out - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Josh Yaro to Contract Extension - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy and Local-Based Sworn to Us Launch Limited Edition Retail Collection
- LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal to be Featured in Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune "Celebrating Impact" Content Series
- LA Galaxy Secure Homefield Advantage in Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- LA Galaxy Finish Regular Season Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park with 2-1 Win Against Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Clinch 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth