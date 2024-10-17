LA Galaxy and Local-Based Sworn to Us Launch Limited Edition Retail Collection

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Sworn To Us, today announced their full 2024 collection will go on sale to the public at 9 A.M. PT on Thursday, October 17 at SwornToUs.com and at the LA Galaxy Team Store at Dignity Health Sports Park at 12:00 p.m. PT.

"Our team-branded retail collections are more than just merchandise; they represent the pride and passion of our fans. Every item fosters a deeper connection to our team, bringing us together and supporting our shared identity," said Urel Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer for the LA Galaxy. "It's about creating lasting memories and strengthening our bond both on and off the field. We are excited to finally share this Sworn to Us collaboration with our community."

The LA Galaxy x Sworn To Us limited edition collection consists of twenty-five different pieces, including ten unisex t-shirts, fourteen retro and modern-inspired hats, and distinctly branded scarf. The collaboration between the Club and Los Angeles-based brand continues to bridge the gap of sub-cultures that make Los Angeles a unique and globally recognized city.

"Growing up as LA Galaxy fans, partnering with the most decorated club in Major League Soccer was an easy decision. It was an opportunity to showcase our shared perseverance, relentless spirit, and unmatched determination to win - Always & Forever," said the Sworn to Us team in a statement. "We aimed to do justice to this collaboration by incorporating our signature fits, bold graphics, and premium headwear-ensuring you represent the club not just in the stadium, but wherever you go."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.