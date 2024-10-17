LA Galaxy's Jalen Neal to be Featured in Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune "Celebrating Impact" Content Series

October 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES // NEW YORK - Audi of America, Major League Soccer and The Players' Tribune today announced that Jalen Neal, defender for the LA Galaxy, will be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community.

In collaboration with Neal, The Players' Tribune's and MLS' channels will publish written, video and social content that amplifies the power of his voice while raising awareness for charities close to Neal's heart.

Neal has a longstanding history of making a meaningful difference in the Long Beach, Calif. community, particularly through his relationship with Care Closet LBC. Neal first began working with Care Closet LBC in 2020 and has supported the organization over the years by volunteering in encampments for those experiencing homelessness, supporting beautification efforts, hosting supply drives, and funding food drives in the greater Long Beach area.

"It is an honor to be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series, as being a voice for positive social change is such an important part of my life," said Neal. "I'm fortunate to have the platform to help inspire and make a positive impact, and I'm committed to continuing to give back to the broader Los Angeles County community; a place that means so much to me."

In honor of Neal's incredible work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $40,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to the nonprofit organization Jalen Neal selected: Care Closet LBC.

Audi's immense commitment to community projects will continue to be highlighted as part of the end-of-year player recognitions through the return of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. A $150,000 contribution will be made to the player's charity of choice and presented to the winner during MLS Cup presented by Audi. The finalists for this recognition will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 24 via MLS' owned channels.

A longstanding partner of MLS, Audi has made an immeasurable impact on the lives and playing careers of young soccer players as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative provides funding to further enhance the experience of young players on and off the field at MLS academies, which play an essential role in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved to not only support player development on the pitch but also bring an impact off the pitch by financially supporting and spotlighting the community initiatives of players. Since the program's inception, Audi has funded a combined total of $5 million to support MLS academies and player selected charity organizations.

To engage with Celebrating Impact content, visit theplayerstribune.com and MLSsoccer.com. Join the conversation and excitement surrounding each episode by following @AudiUSA, @MLS and @ThePlayersTribune on social media.

