Alize Johnson Named G League Player of the Week: January 20
Published on January 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Alize Johnson has been named the G League's Player of the Week! The Iowa Wolves' star posted 33.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG during a 2-1 stretch including a career-high 41 PTS on 8/8 3PT vs. the Suns.
