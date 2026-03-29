Alex Pfeiffer with the Powerful Left Footer to Slip It Between the Keeper and the Post
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026
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- Gotham FC Closes Homestand against Orlando Pride in Semifinal Rematch - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. Washington Spirit - Denver Summit FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at San Diego Wave FC - Chicago Stars FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC - March 29, 2026 - Orlando Pride
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