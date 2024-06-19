Albuquerque Falls in 11 Innings to Oklahoma City, 5-4

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - With Albuquerque holding a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Oklahoma City plated a run to send the game to extra innings. After neither team scored in the 10 th, Oklahoma City scored the winning run in the home half of the 11 th on a wild pitch to claim a 5-4 victory over the Isotopes Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope :

- With the loss, the Isotopes' three-game winning streak, a season-high, comes to an end.

-Albuquerque falls to 0-2 in extra innings in 2024 (other loss: May 26 at Salt Lake, 5-4). It's the longest game played (innings) by the Isotopes since June 15, 2023, when the team won a 10-8 decision in 12 innings at Tacoma.

-The 3:30 time of game is the second-longest of the year (longest: April 24 vs. Oklahoma City, 3:32).

-The Isotopes also drop to 5-13 in one-run games and 1-8 on the road. Albuquerque has lost three-straight one-run games (last win: June 1 vs. Oklahoma City, 10-9) and seven-straight on the road (other win on road: April 4 at Oklahoma City, 5-4).

-Albuquerque lost just it's second game of the year leading after the 8 th inning (other: March 31 vs. EL Paso, 16-15; Allowed eight runs in the ninth inning).

-The Isotopes left a season-high 17 runners on-base after going 3-for-23 with runners in scoring position. It's the most runners left on-base since also leaving 17 on June 24, 2017, at El Paso, one off the franchise record of 18 set April 12, 2003, vs. Oklahoma (10 inn.).

-Albuquerque has belted a homer in seven-straight contests, the third streak of seven-plus on the year and one off the team-high (May 7-15).

-The Isotopes managed just two extra-base hits on the afternoon, the 19 th time the club has been limited to two or fewer and sixth time against Oklahoma City in 2024.

-Albuquerque swiped three bags, the most in a contest since stealing four June 1 vs. Oklahoma City.

-The Isotopes drew eight walks, tying the season-high (fifth time; last: May 7 at El Paso).

- Noah Davis allowed three runs over 4.2 frames on nine hits and one walk. The nine hits relented are tied for the second-most by an Isotopes starter in 2024 (ninth time).

- Sam Hilliard extended his hit streak to seven-games with a single, the third-longest active streak in the PCL. During stretch slashing .371/.450/.771 with a double, two triples, three homers and nine RBI. Also drew two walks for the eighth time this season.

- Hunter Stovall extended his hit streak to five games with his eighth multi-hit contest and second-straight. During stretch, he is 8-for-20 with two doubles, two homers and six RBI.

- Aaron Schunk recorded his 21 st multi-hit contest of the year and sixth in his last 14 games.

- Jimmy Herron registered his seventh multi-hit game of 2024 and third in his last four. Has an RBI in four-straight contests for first time since April 29-May 3, 2023. Over last four games, is 7-for-17 with two homers and five RBI.

-Grant Lavigne belted his 10 th homer of the year and third in his last two games. Has homers in two-straight contests for first time since Aug. 30-31, 2023, with Double-A Hartford.

- Julio Carreras swiped his 20 th bag of the season, establishing a new career high.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game three tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while Oklahoma City is expected to start Chris Vallimont.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024

