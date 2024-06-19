Space Cowboys Clinch First Half Pacific Coast League Title
June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
EL PASO, TX - Following a 7-1 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have clinched the first half Pacific Coast League title, ensuring their spot in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series in September.
The Space Cowboys earned their spot in the postseason thanks to a 47-24 record, the most wins in the Pacific Coast League and the second most wins in Minor League Baseball so far in 2024. Sugar Land found their stride in the final push to the postseason berth, going 12-2 in their final 14 games. This is the first time since they joined the affiliated ranks in 2021 that Sugar Land will play for the Pacific Coast League title.
During their inaugural season in 2021, the Space Cowboys clinched the Triple-A West, Eastern Division title, but did not play in the postseason as Minor League Baseball did not host a postseason series that year. As the independent Sugar Land Skeeters from 2012 to 2019, Sugar Land won two Atlantic League titles in 2016 and 2018.
Tickets for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, held at Constellation Field from September 24 through 26, will go on sale at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Space Cowboys Clinch First Half Pacific Coast League Title - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Eighth-Inning Surge Pushes Express over River Cats - Round Rock Express
- June 19 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Las Vegas Aviators - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Uses Strong Pitching to Pick up Second Straight Win over Reno - Salt Lake Bees
- Avans' Wild Sprint Home Lifts OKC in 11 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Albuquerque Falls in 11 Innings to Oklahoma City, 5-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Diaz's Dominance Isn't Enough, Aces Fall Short to Bees 3-2 - Reno Aces
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 19, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Three Home Runs Surge Sugar Land Past El Paso in 10-8 Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Chihuahuas Suffer 10-8 Loss To Space Cowboys - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Round Rock Shuts Down Sacramento in Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Long Ball Sinks Rainiers - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sanó's Big Day Lifts Bees to Series-Opening Win Over Aces - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Space Cowboys Clinch First Half Pacific Coast League Title
- Three Home Runs Surge Sugar Land Past El Paso in 10-8 Victory
- Offense Quiet in 9-2 Sugar Land Loss
- Nine-Run Outburst in the Seventh Gives Sugar Land the Series Win
- Offense Explodes Early on to Lead Sugar Land to Victory