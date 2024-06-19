Space Cowboys Clinch First Half Pacific Coast League Title

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







EL PASO, TX - Following a 7-1 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have clinched the first half Pacific Coast League title, ensuring their spot in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series in September.

The Space Cowboys earned their spot in the postseason thanks to a 47-24 record, the most wins in the Pacific Coast League and the second most wins in Minor League Baseball so far in 2024. Sugar Land found their stride in the final push to the postseason berth, going 12-2 in their final 14 games. This is the first time since they joined the affiliated ranks in 2021 that Sugar Land will play for the Pacific Coast League title.

During their inaugural season in 2021, the Space Cowboys clinched the Triple-A West, Eastern Division title, but did not play in the postseason as Minor League Baseball did not host a postseason series that year. As the independent Sugar Land Skeeters from 2012 to 2019, Sugar Land won two Atlantic League titles in 2016 and 2018.

Tickets for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, held at Constellation Field from September 24 through 26, will go on sale at a later date.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024

