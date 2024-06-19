Sanó's Big Day Lifts Bees to Series-Opening Win Over Aces

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees were victorious in their return to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday evening, defeating the Reno Aces by a final score of 8-4 on the strength of a five-RBI performance by the rehabbing Miguel Sanó.

After joining the team during the road trip in Las Vegas and appearing in the final three games of that series, Sanó played in Salt Lake for the first time on Tuesday and got his day going in a hurry, looping a base hit over the heads of the drawn-in Reno infield in the game's opening frame to score Kyren Paris from third and give the Bees the first run of the day. Two innings later, the Angels infielder would top this in spectacular fashion, smashing a one-out grand slam just over the wall in right field off of Aces starter Chris Ellis to give Salt Lake a lead that it would not relinquish for the remainder of the game. This blast by Sanó was the first of three for the Bees on the day, with the remainder of the team's runs coming on a solo homer by Chad Wallach in the fourth - his third in his last two games - and a two-run shot off the bat of Elliot Soto in the eighth that provided some much-needed insurance runs.

On the mound, the Bees got another very solid performance out of their bullpen, with four relievers combining to cover the final two-thirds of the game to secure the win. After starter Andrew Wantz departed his outing with one out in the third, Kenyon Yovan was summoned first and navigated perfectly through a second-and-third, one-out jam before working a clean fourth right after. Tyler Thomas worked himself in and out of trouble as the next man out of the bullpen, walking the bases loaded with no outs before getting a pop out and a ground ball double play to escape unscathed. Luis Ledo took the sixth and seventh innings and surrendered just a lone run on a solo home run by Adrian Del Castillo, and to close things out, Bryan Shaw picked up his first save of the season after working through the game's final two frames while keeping Salt Lake's lead intact. In total, the quartet tossed 6.2 innings of two-run ball, surrendering just five hits while striking out four Reno hitters.

The Bees will now try to make it back-to-back wins to open the series against the Aces on Wednesday, with Reid Detmers set to make his third start of the season for the club for an early first pitch of 12:05 p.m.

