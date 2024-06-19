Eighth-Inning Surge Pushes Express over River Cats

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Round Rock Express (35-35) fought back from a four-run deficit as they earned a 5-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (42-29) in extra innings at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Round Rock reliever LHP Antoine Kelly (2-0, 8.22) went home with the win after keeping the River Cats off the board in the 10 th inning. Kelly logged 1.2 innings that included one hit and three strikeouts. Sacramento reliever RHP Tanner Andrews (2-3, 7.03) got the loss as the winning run scored during his 1.0-inning outing that saw one walk and one K.

Along the Train Tracks:

The first run of the day was scored in the fourth inning when Sacramento CF Hunter Bishop hit a leadoff triple then was brought home as RF Jerar Encarnación grounded out.

The River Cats plated three more in seventh to take a 4-0 advantage. With one out, back-to-back walks for SS Marco Luciano and 2B Brett Auerbach started the action. 1B Blake Sabol doubled to score Luciano then a ground-rule double sent both Auerbach and Sabol home.

Round Rock surged back to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning. After RF Sandro Fabian reached base on a forceout, he moved to second when 1B Blaine Crim walked and scored thanks to a Jantzen Witte single. With two runners on base, 2B Jax Biggers hit his second home run in as many games and tied the contest up.

In the top of the 10 th inning, Crim, who started on second base for the Express, gave the good guys a 5-4 lead after moving to second base when Biggers grounded out then scoring on a wild pitch. A groundout, strikeout and flyout for the River Cats in the bottom of the inning solidified a 5-4 win for Round Rock.

E-Train Excerpts:

3B Josh Jung played nine innings on Wednesday, marking the first time during his Major League rehab stint that he has played a full standard game. Jung finished 1-for-5 at the plate with one strikeout. Defensively, the third baseman recorded one putout and four assists.

Texas Rangers RHP Josh Sborz made his second Major League rehab appearance on Wednesday. Sborz threw a 0.2-inning relief outing that saw three runs, two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Express 2B Jax Biggers homered for the second game in a row, becoming the sixth Round Rock hitter to do so this season. Biggers is now 5-for-17 in his last five games with three home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored.

Round Rock's late-inning surge was good for the team's sixth win when trailing entering the final two innings and just third win this season when trailing after seven full frames.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento face off for game three of the series Thursday night. Express RHP Owen White (1-3, 5.01) is slated to make the start against River Cats RHP Mason Black (2-3, 4.26). First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 8:45 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.