OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 19, 2024

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (23-47) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (38-32)

Game #71 of 150/First Half #71 of 75/Home #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Noah Davis (0-2, 6.35) vs. OKC-RHP Kevin Gowdy (2-2, 3.68)

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 11:05 a.m. on a Field Trip Day game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With a loss in last night's series opener, OKC has now lost five of the last six games, six of the last eight games and is 6-9 so far in the month of June, while Albuquerque has won five of its last six games...This series between OKC and Albuquerque will close out the first half of the PCL season and is the fourth and final series between the teams in 2024.

Last Game: Hunter Feduccia drove in four runs for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, but the Albuquerque Isotopes hit four home runs as they sent Oklahoma City to an 8-5 loss Tuesday night in the series opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque built a 2-0 lead, scoring a run on a groundout in the second inning before Grant Lavigne connected on his first home run of the night in the fourth inning. Feduccia hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2, and Oklahoma City took the lead in the fifth inning via a ground rule RBI double by Trey Sweeney. Albuquerque took the lead back in the sixth inning after Sam Hilliard brought in two runs on a triple and Coco Montes followed with a RBI triple for a 5-3 lead. The Isotopes then added three more solo home runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings from Jimmy Herron, Hilliard and Lavigne. Feduccia provided a two-run double in the eighth inning for OKC.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kevin Gowdy (2-2) is scheduled to open today's bullpen game and make his first start of the season for OKC...Gowdy has made 24 relief appearances for OKC this season - second-most among OKC pitchers - last pitching 2.1 innings in Sugar Land June 15. He allowed one run and a season-high seven hits, although all hits were singles. He did not issue a walk and recorded two strikeouts, facing 12 batters during the road outing at Constellation Field...Before Saturday, Gowdy has turned in six straight scoreless appearances, totaling 9.2 innings. Opponents went just 3-for-30 during that time with 12 strikeouts...Overall this season, Gowdy owns a 3.68 ERA over 29.1 IP with 31 strikeouts against 10 walks and is 4-for-5 in save chances...He opened the season not allowing a run in nine of his first 10 appearances with OKC...He spent the entire 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa after signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers Jan. 23...Gowdy was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, Calif...He was traded to Texas July 30, 2021 alongside Spencer Howard and Josh Gessner in exchange for Hans Crouse, Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy...Today is his eighth appearance of the season against the Isotopes. Overall in 2024, he is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA over 8.1 innings versus Albuquerque with seven strikeouts against three walks...He last started a game June 1, 2022 for Double-A Frisco at Wichita.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 14-5 2023: 10-14 All-time: 152-124 At OKC: 82-53 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their fourth and final series of 2024 and OKC has won five of seven meetings against the Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark so far this season...OKC won each of the first three series of the season between the teams - April 2-7 in OKC (5-1), April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque (5-1) and will win the 2024 season series regardless of the results this week...Overall, eight of the first 12 games between the teams were settled by one or two runs, but then each of the next four games were decided by at least four runs with OKC outscoring the Isotopes, 37-9. OKC then lost to the Isotopes, 10-9, June 1 before defeating Albuquerque, 13-2, June 2 at Isotopes Park to close out the previous series...Through the first 18 meetings this season, OKC outscored Albuquerque, 164-99, hit 35 home runs (compared to 19 for Albuquerque) and recorded seven games with at least 11 runs...On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game)...Entering the current series, Trey Sweeney batted .426 (29x68) with 15 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored through his first 17 games against the Isotopes. Ryan Ward racked up nine homers, 15 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through his first 15 games against the Isotopes...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. In 2023, the Isotopes went 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their most wins in OKC. They also won four straight games against OKC within the same series for the first time since Aug. 8-11, 2008..

Well Fed: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in four of OKC's five runs last night. Tuesday marked his fourth game of the season with four or more RBI as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. During the streak, Feduccia is 10-for-28 (.357) with two doubles, three homers and 12 RBI. He last hit safely in eight consecutive games July 20-30, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa and last hit safely in more than eight games as part of a 10-game streak July 4-17, 2021 with Tulsa...In his last 11 games, Feduccia is 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored and his 1.246 OPS during the stretch paces the PCL while his .490 OBP is second...Since May 7, Feduccia is batting .359 (33x92) with 14 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored over 24 games...Feduccia has also recorded a RBI in five straight games - tied for the third-longest RBI streak of the season by an OKC player and one behind the team-high mark of six games.

Dinger Details: The four homers allowed by OKC Tuesday night matched the season-high for an OKC opponent, which has happened three times this season and all three times have occurred against the Isotopes. Albuquerque also hit four home runs against Oklahoma City June 1 and April 27 at Isotopes Park. The four home runs Tuesday were the most allowed by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma when the Rainiers also hit four home runs...OKC has allowed 59 home runs overall this season - fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has already allowed 21 home runs through 14 games in June after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games)...Last night Albuquerque's Grant Lavigne became the third opponent in the last 15 games with a multi-homer game. No opponent had hit two homers in one game against OKC over the first 55 games of the season...After OKC hit 10 home runs over the previous four games, accounting for 18 of OKC's 24 runs, OKC was held without a home run Tuesday. Prior to the recent four-game stretch, OKC entered last Thursday without a home run in three straight games, tying the team's longest homer-less stretch of the season, and last night marked OKC's fourth game without a homer in the last eight games. Prior to that, OKC had compiled a season-best stretch of 11 consecutive games with a home run. OKC hit 23 homers during the streak - tied for the most homers in the PCL with Sugar Land during the period. It was the team's longest string of games with a home run since a 12-game streak Sept. 6-19, 2021 (25 HR)...OKC's 25 home runs in June are tied for most in the PCL and tied for fifth-most in Triple-A this month...Overall this season, OKC's 97 homers are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 111 HR and OKC's Ryan Ward (18 HR) and Andre Lipcius (17 HR) rank first and second in the league in homers.

Mound Matters: Albuquerque scored in six of nine innings last night as OKC allowed eight runs or more for the third time in the last four games and allowed at least five runs for the fifth time in the last six games...OKC has now allowed 90 runs through the first 15 games of June, posting a 6.06 ERA - third-highest in the league - after leading all of Triple-A with a 3.55 ERA in May. OKC has allowed eight or more runs six times so far this month and has allowed double-digit runs four times so far in June after allowing double-digit runs three times through the team's first 55 games of the season. Over the last four games, opponents have scored 34 runs, including a season-high 14 runs Saturday in Sugar Land...Starting with eighth inning June 12 at Sugar Land, OKC has allowed 44 runs and 59 hits over the last 43 innings, as opponents have batted .322 (59x183) with nine homers during that span. Opponents have scored in 19 of the 43 innings, with six innings of at least three runs...Over the last three games, OKC has retired the side in order just once. Opponents have tallied at least one hit in 22 of the 26 innings (38 H) and have had at least two batters reach base in 16 of the 26 innings...Albuquerque's seven extra-base hits yesterday tied an opponent season high and were the most allowed at home this season.

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City has scored five runs in four straight games as well as in nine of the last 12 games and in 15 of the last 19 games (136 R; 7.2 RPG). OKC's 136 runs scored since May 28 are third-most in Triple-A and among all teams in the full-season Minors...OKC's 434 runs scored in 70 games (6.2 rpg) are third-most among PCL teams, but also third-most among all teams in the Minors. OKC trails only Sugar Land (481) and Reno (437) in total runs scored so far this season...However, OKC was held to five hits last night and has now been held to eight hits or less in six of the last eight games and nine times in the last 13 games. OKC's 103 hits since June 4 (13 G) are third-fewest in the league.

Bricktown 400: Drew Avans played in his 400th career game with OKC last night, which ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He drew a walk to extend his season-best on-base streak to 14 games although his six-game hitting streak came to an end (10x25)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (216) and triples (23). He also ranks second all-time in stolen bases (103) while ranking fourth in hits (390) and tied for fifth in doubles (73)...Through his first 13 games of June, Avans is bating .321 (17x53) with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI...He ranks tied for second in the PCL this season with 55 runs scored, ranks fourth with 21 stolen bases, is tied for fourth with five triples and tied for sixth with 75 hits.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese was held without a hit last night but drew a season-high three walks and scored two of OKC's five runs as he extended his season-best on-base streak to 12 games. He has hit safely in 10 of the 12 games, going 16-for-43 (.372) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and 12 runs scored...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 13 of 16 games, batting .393 (24x61) with seven doubles, two homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and eight walks. His batting average since May 28 paces the PCL, while his .465 OBP is fourth.

Clean Living: OKC has not committed an error in a season-best eight straight games. Over the last 14 games, OKC has been charged with just two errors, and has not committed an error in 12 of the 14 games...OKC's 41 errors this season are fewest in the PCL and the team also tops the league with a .984 fielding percentage.

Around the Horn: Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI last night for his ninth multi-hit game against Albuquerque so far this season. Sweeney leads OKC with 31 hits in 18 games against the Isotopes this season, batting .431 (31x72) with 16 extra-base hits (7 HR) and 26 RBI...OKC is 10-6 in day games this season, including 4-0 in games with a local start time before noon. Today marks OKC's final game of the season with a morning scheduled first pitch and is OKC's earliest scheduled first pitch until a 12:05 p.m. game Sept. 11 against Tacoma in OKC...Both James Outman (6x26) and Ryan Ward (7x24) had six-game hit streaks end last night...OKC is 3-6 over its last nine home games and 4-7 over the last 11 home games following a 13-7 start at home.

