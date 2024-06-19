Salt Lake Uses Strong Pitching to Pick up Second Straight Win over Reno

The Salt Lake Bees took home their second win in a row against the Reno Aces on Wednesday afternoon, emerging victorious in a pitcher's duel by the final score of 3-2 on the back of a great outing from starter Reid Detmers.

The Bees handed the ball to Detmers on Wednesday for his third start with the team this season, and he proceeded to put together his second quality start in a row after a solid performance against Las Vegas last week. The Louisville product matched a season-high by finishing seven full innings against a strong Aces lineup, surrendering just two earned runs on six hits and three walks while picking up five strikeouts. After allowing a base hit to the first batter of the game, Detmers locked in and found his best stuff, retiring 15 of 18 batters through the end of the fifth inning before working through some traffic in the sixth and seventh to finish his day strong.

For most of the game, Detmers' strong effort was matched by Reno starter Yilber Diaz, who kept Salt Lake off the scoreboard entirely for the first half of the game. The Bees finally managed to break through against Diaz in the sixth inning, however, taking advantage of a two-out error by first baseman Pavin Smith and rallying for all three of their runs on a single by Elliot Soto and a two-RBI double down the left field line by Charles Leblanc that gave the team the lead for the rest of the afternoon. To hold onto their newfound advantage, the Bees turned to the trio of Amir Garrett, Guillo Zuñiga and Hans Crouse in the later innings, with the former two combining to work a scoreless eighth and Crouse striking out the side in the ninth to secure his first save of his seven-year professional career.

The Bees will now try to make it three wins in a row against the Aces on Thursday at 6:35 p.m., with Davis Daniel scheduled to make the start for Salt Lake against Reno's Cristian Mena.

