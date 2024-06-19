Diaz's Dominance Isn't Enough, Aces Fall Short to Bees 3-2

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Reno Aces (33-38) fell to the Salt Lake Bees (30-40) 3-2 on Wednesday at Smith's Ballpark.

Yilber Diaz (0-2) was the victim of misfortune on Wednesday, taking the loss after allowing three runs (zero earned) on five hits and two walks across five 2/3 innings, he punched out six. The 23-year-old cruised through the Bee's lineup through five innings before a misplayed groundball with two outs in the sixth allowed multiple runners to score, leading to his departure. Through two starts with Reno, Diaz has posted a solid 3.60 ERA with a 7:7 K: BB in 11 innings.

Ronaldo Hernandez got the Aces on the board with a solo home run in the second inning off Reid Detmers, his fourth of the season.

Kyle Garlick continued his hot streak, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the sixth. The 32-year-old is riding a six-game hitting streak where he has gone 10-for-23 (.434) with one home run and three RBI.

The Aces will look for their first series win in Thursday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Yilber Diaz: (L, 0-2), 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin the second half of the 2024 season with a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 th, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PT.

