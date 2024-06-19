Avans' Wild Sprint Home Lifts OKC in 11

June 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Drew Avans dodged a tag at home plate in the 11th inning to score the winning run on a wild pitch for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club in a 5-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City had come back to tie the game, 4-4, in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and down to OKC's final strike, Avans connected on a double. Andre Lipcius followed, and down to OKC's final strike once again, connected on a RBI single to score Avans and force extra innings. Oklahoma City (39-32) had taken the first lead of the day in the third inning of the back-and-forth game. Avans tripled and scored on a RBI double by Lipcius. Albuquerque tied the score on a solo home run by Grant Lavigne in the fourth inning and took a 2-1 lead before OKC went back in front, 3-2, on a two-run single by Trey Sweeney in the fifth inning. The Isotopes (23-48) tied the score in the eighth inning and took the lead in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly before OKC's comeback.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City tied the six-game series, 1-1, and has now won two of the last three games overall.

-Wednesday was OKC's fourth extra-inning game of the season and OKC improved to 2-2 in extra-inning games in 2024. The 11-inning game matched the team's season-long game in terms of innings and was OKC's third 11-inning game this season. It was OKC's first extra-inning game since May 7 in Sugar Land (a 3-2 loss in 10 innings) and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 4 against Salt Lake (a 5-4 win in 11 innings).

-Drew Avans finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple, walk and scored four runs to match his and OKC's season-high mark for runs scored in a game. He scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning and the game-winning run in the 11th inning for OKC...The triple was his sixth of the season and 24th of his OKC career as he added to his Bricktown-era career record for triples. His six triples this season are second-most in the league...Avans' 59 runs scored this season pace the PCL...He extended his season-best on-base streak to 15 games Wednesday.

-Andre Lipcius, James Outman and Kody Hoese all finished with multi-hit games for Oklahoma City, going 2-for-5. Lipcius and Outman hit doubles, while Lipcius and Trey Sweeney led OKC with a game-high two RBI apiece...OKC outhit the Isotopes, 13-9, for OKC's highest hit total since June 8 against Round Rock in Bricktown (15 H).

-Wednesday marked the fifth straight game OKC scored at least five runs and the team has now scored at least five runs in 16 of the last 20 games (141 R).

-The walk-off win was OKC's third of the season and second via a wild pitch. OKC also scored the game-winning run May 24 against Reno on a wild pitch in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win.

-OKC improved to 5-0 in games with a local start time before noon this season and to 11-6 in day games overall.

Next Up : The series between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday on 89ers Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024

